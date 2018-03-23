Briscoe Awards to take place this Sunday

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Everything is set for the 11th Annual Briscoe Awards, to be held this Sunday afternoon, March 25, 2018, 1-4 PM, at the VBA Clubhouse in Philadelphia. The event celebrates the biggest and best achievements of the Philadelphia-area boxing scene, and is normally attended by boxers – both past and present, other boxing personalities, and fight fans.

“2017 was a memorable year for our local boxing scene, and it will be great to bring everyone together to celebrate it,” said John DiSanto, founder of the Briscoe Awards. “Our event is really just a party – food, drinks, and a coming together of everyone who loves this sport. It’s always great to see the mix of people that come to the Briscoe Awards. The highlight however, is throwing the spotlight on the fighters who worked so hard to entertain all of us fans. It’s always a good day and a fun time.”

Attending the Briscoe Awards this year will be big winner TYRONE BRUNSON, who will receive three awards – for “Fighter”, “Fight”, and “Performance of the Year”, AVERY SPARROW, both the “Prospect of the Year” and the “Breakout Fighter of 2017”, JARON ENNIS, named “The One to Watch”, DYLAN PRICE, the “Rookie of the Year”, MARCEL RIVERS, who scored the “Knockout of the Year”, RAYMOND FORD, the “Amateur of the Year”, and JEROME CONQUEST, who will receive the “Everett Brothers Award”.

The “Photo of the Year” will also be chosen by those in attendance. Former boxing stars, current fighters, fans, and other members of the fight fraternity round out the typical Briscoe Awards crowd.

See Also

A limited number of tickets for the March 25, 2018 Briscoe Awards will be available at the door for $20. That ticket price includes admission, food, draft beer, wine, and soft drinks. The Briscoe Awards will be held between 1:00 PM and 4:00 PM, at the VBA Clubhouse, 2733 E. Clearfield Street, Philadelphia, PA, 19134.

The Briscoe Awards are presented by Philly Boxing History Inc., a 501c3 Non-Profit organization dedicated to preserving and honoring the great legacy boxing in and around the city of Philadelphia. For more information, call John DiSanto at 609-377-6413.

Read more articles about:

See Also