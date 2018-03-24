Michael Conlan returns MSG on Jorge Linares vs Vasyl Lomachenko undercard

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Irish featherweight Michael Conlan 6-0 (5) will return to Madison Square Garden on May 12 when he takes on an opponent to be named on the undercard of Jorge Linares’ WBA lightweight title defence against Vasyl Lomachenko.

Just days after scoring a St Patrick’s Day victory over David Berna at the Madison Square Garden Theatre on the big Top Rank card headlined by Jose Carlos Ramirez vs Amir Imam and Oleksandr Gvozdyk vs Mehdi Amar in world title fights, Conlan has announced his next assignment will be at the same venue in seven weeks’ time.

The 26-year-old Rio Olympian is looking forward to increasing his level of opposition.

“Hopefully we’ll be able to get a fight with someone undefeated because I want to step up again and show what I can do,” Conlan said.

Conlan’s last opponent David Berna brought a 15-2 record to the ring with 14 knockouts. He left with a record f 15-3 after a second round TKO loss.

“It felt great to be in there against Berna. The fans turned out and the atmosphere was simply amazing. I wish the fight had gone on longer but that’s the way it goes sometimes,” said Conlan.

“My trainer Adam Booth has brought back what I’m good at, which is using my boxing skills to break opponents down rather than steam in there and try to take them out quickly.

“It was a two-day party afterwards. I had a great time but then it was straight back in the gym and preparing for the next one. There are talks about fighting in Belfast in the summer and this fight will set that up.”

It’s not lost on Conlan that the Linares vs Lomachenko fight is one of the most anticipated n boxing.

“I’m a huge fan of both fights,” said conlan. “Anyone who likes boxing will love to watch these guys in action. It’s a fantastic fight.

“When you have the speed of Linares, you always have a chance but I’m leaning towards Lomachenko. He’s my pound-for-pound No. 1. I love watching everything he does. He’s so different to anyone else.”

