Video: Carl Frampton vs Nonito Donaire Promo

On Saturday 21st April, Carl Frampton MBE and Nonito Donaire face-off for the WBO Interim Featherweight World Title in a blockbuster bout at the SSE Arena in Belfast, live on BT Sport and BoxNation.

With a much-anticipated summer fight date at Belfast’s Windsor Park in the works for ‘The Jackal’, 31-year-old Frampton knows that his mouth-watering showdown with four-weight World Champion Donaire is truly a make-or-break fight.

Both men were previously recognised as Fighter of the Year by the Ring magazine, ESPN and the Boxing Writers’ Association of America, and both will be determined to secure a shot at becoming a World Champion once again by claiming the Interim WBO crown next month.

A very limited number of tickets for Frampton v Donaire are available to purchase from the SSE Arena Belfast Box Office, www.ssearenabelfast.com and 0044(0)28 9073 9074. Prices range from £40 (tier) to £400 (inner-ring hospitality).

