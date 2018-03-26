Deontay Wilder steps up by beating Ortiz and puts the pressure on Joshua

John lives in UK and loves attending and supporting small hall shows. He lives in England, UK and attends local shows in London. He loves writing about boxing betting and particular likes when an underdog wins against all odds.

Boxing and gambling have a long history, going back a while. A great deal of fights have taken place in casinos, boxers have often been sponsored by betting companies and there have been whole fights which have been in association with ‘insert betting company name here.’ The link between boxing and casinos is very deep.

Which is what makes it very surprising that many boxers are very conservative and careful in the way they pick their fights. If you gave a boxer like Floyd Mayweather, the chance to play slots for free, it seems like he would be unlikely to accept. Even if, as with the opportunity to play slots for free, where you can get something great without putting anything in in return, boxers seem worried about doing anything that could be considered a gamble.

Mayweather was famous for being a fighter who ducked opponents and he was known for being very careful about picking who he was going to fight. Anthony Joshua, ring magazine’s number one heavyweight, is running out of ways to avoid sticking his neck on the line and gambling his burgeoning reputation by taking on Deontay Wilder. Wilder has long been chasing a fight with Joshua and showed why he can be considered his nearest rival by disposing of Luis Ortiz.

The Cuban boxer was seen as a real rival to Wilder and before they fought at the Brooklyn center, while Wilder was absolutely favourite, Ortiz was seen as having a good chance of causing a surprise. Ortiz actually won the first four rounds and put a great degree of pressure on his American rival. The crowd clearly sensed that an upset was on, and they and tried to gee up their man, who came roaring back.

Wilder managed to work out, that Ortiz was going for it so hard, because he knew he had to win early or the American would be able to physically outlast him. Ortiz kept going for it, he kept going forward and attacking Wilder. Wilder though was stern and was confident, he never wavered and stuck to his game plan of staying into the fight and growing into it as it dragged on. As we began to reach the later rounds it was clear the tables were turning and Wilder began to become the better fighter.

It was, really, in the ninth when we started to see Wilder finally take control after facing a barrage of Ortiz punches in earlier rounds. Wilder managed to eventually get the better of Ortiz in the tenth round, winning the fight by technical knockout – as he managed to land a brutal uppercut and knock his opponent down twice in one round.

Wilder then has proven what a great fighter he is, he has shown that he really is Joshua’s main challenger and will continue to be ready whenever the British boxer is. Joshua is set to take on Joseph Parker, another top heavyweight, on the 31st of March. You can bet Wilder will be watching and ready to take on Joshua if he comes through unscathed.

