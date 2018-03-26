Dillian Whyte dismisses Deontay Wilder’s boxing skill, wants fight in UK

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

WBC number one heavyweight contender Dillian Whyte 23-1 (17) has dismissed the boxing ability of WBC champion Deontay Wilder 40-0 (39).

The 29-year-old Jamaican-born London-based Whyte, who knocked out Australian contender Lucas Browne is six one-sided rounds at London’s O2 Arena on Saturday night, believes he has the skills to exploit the 6-foot-7 American’s limited technique.

“Deontay Wilder seems to be a serious puncher, but he’s got no respect for boxing skills or boxing technique,” Whyte told Sky Sports in the UK. “There is lots of room and loopholes to outbox him and to knock him out as well… as you can see that when he gets in trouble, he’s in real trouble. He doesn’t have a really good chin and he can be hit.”

Whyte wants the fight with Wilder to take place at the O2 Arena in London, where he says he will be able to pack out the venue and guarantee the champion a career-high purse.

“There is no reason why he shouldn’t take a fight with me,” said Whyte. “I am offering him career high purses and it is going to be a good fight. We are going to fill arenas. He has struggled to fill arenas in his hometown. I am not world champion but I packed out the O2.”

Earlier this month Wilder despatched Cuban southpaw Luis Ortiz in 10 rounds at the Barclay Center in Brooklyn, New York. For that fight Wilder earned $USD2.1 million to the challenger’s $USD500,000.

The two outspoken heavyweights are expected to come face-to-face at the weekend with Wilder and Whyte both scheduled to appear ringside for the upcoming heavyweight unification bout between Britain’s Anthony Joshua and New Zealand’s Joseph Parker at Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales next Saturday night.

While the boxing world is clamouring for a fight between Wilder and the winner of Joshua versus Parker, a Wilder-Whyte bout wouldn’t be a bad consolation prize.

