Jessie Vargas confirmed for Box Fan Expo

Three Time World Champion Jessie Vargas has confirmed that he will appear, have a booth and hold a Meet & Greet with his fans at the Las Vegas Convention Center for the 4th edition of Box Fan Expo that will take place Saturday May 5, 2018 from 10am to 5pm, during Cinco De Mayo fight weekend.

Vargas will once again appear at this year’s Expo where he will be launching and introducing his new “Jessie Vargas Tequila Signature Bottle” products. Vargas will be signing gloves, photos and will also have merchandise for fans to enjoy. Boxing fans will also have a great opportunity to take pictures with this boxing star. Vargas will also be involved in a mega fight event versus Adrien Broner on April 21st at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. The fight will be Live on Showtime Boxing, Presented by Premier Boxing Champions “PBC” and co-promoted by Mayweather Promotions and Dibella Entertainment.

Vargas is a Mexican American professional boxer who is a former two-weight world champion, having held the WBA (Regular) and IBO super lightweight titles in 2014 and the WBO welterweight title in 2016.

Vargas joins, David Benavidez, José Benavidez, Zab Judah, Shannon Briggs, Badou Jack, Kelly Pavlik, Erik Morales and Fernando Vargas among early commitments to this year’s Box Fan Expo.

Box Fan Expo has been a huge success with fans and boxing industry people. Many boxing stars have attended the last three Expos such as Floyd Mayweather, Mike Tyson, Roberto Duran, Tommy Hearns, Marco Antonio Barrera, Roy Jones Jr., Marcos Maidana, Sergio Martinez, Keith Thurman, Danny Garcia, Tim Bradley, Deontay Wilder, Amir Khan, Shawn Porter, Fernando Vargas, Zab Judah, James Toney, Vinny Pazienza, Mikey Garcia , Mia St.Johns, Leo Santa Cruz, Badou Jack, Terry Norris , Riddick Bowe , Earnie Shavers, Leon Spinks, Danny Jacobs, Abner Mares, Jorge Linares, Brandon Rios and many more…

Exhibitors such as boxing gear, apparel, new equipments, energy drinks, alcohol, supplement products, broadcasting media, sanctioning bodies and other companies who wish to participate will once again have a chance to showcase their brand to fans, media and the boxing industry.

Box Fan Expo is the ultimate boxing fan experience event, which allows fans to Meet and Greet Boxing Superstars of today, current and former world champions, Legends of the sport and other boxing Celebrities at their booth. On Site, fans will experience different activities from Autograph Sessions, Photo Sessions, FaceOff with your favorite boxers, as well as a chance to purchase merchandise and memorabilia from their booth, plus so much more… you won’t want to miss this must-attend Expo!

Box Fan Expo will also feature top boxing organizations, promoters, ring card girls, famous trainers and commentators as well as boxing gear companies “ALL UNDER ONE ROOF”.

Throughout the next several weeks leading up to the Event, there will be weekly updates on the many stars that will commit their appearance at the Boxing Expo. And for anyone in the Boxing industry or other Exhibitors (non-industry), who would like to be involved and reserve a Booth, contact Box Fan Expo:

