Lucas Browne advised to take time out by promoter Ricky Hatton after savage KO

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Australian heavyweight contender Lucas “Big Daddy” Browne 25-1 (22) has been advised to take stock of his future by his promoter Ricky Hatton after his first career loss, a savage sixth round KO at the hands of Brixton’s Dillian Whyte 23-1 (17) at the O2 Arena in London on Saturday night.

“Lucas Browne needs to take some time out and we can talk about next steps in good time,” said Hatton to Sky Sports.

Australian heavyweight contender Lucas “Big Daddy” Browne 25-1 (22) has been advised to take stock of his future by his promoter Ricky Hatton after his first career loss, a savage sixth round KO at the hands of Brixton’s Dillian Whyte 23-1 (17) at the O2 Arena in London on Saturday night.

See Also

“Lucas Browne needs to take some time out and we can talk about next steps in good time,” said Hatton to Sky Sports.

“I’m his promoter but boxer to boxer he will know there are some things he would want to do differently I’m sure, but that is a conversation for another day.

“For now it is a case of congratulating Dillian Whyte on his performance and wishing Lucas a speedy recovery.”

Looking for boxing tickets?

Browne was outclassed by Whyte, who put a beating on the big Aussie for five rounds before finishing off a battered, bruised and bleeding Browne with a left hook early in the sixth.

The 6-foot-5, 265-pound Browne was knocked out cold and spend some time on the canvas being tended to by medical officials at the conclusion of the bout. He was conveyed to the Royal London Hospital after the fight for a CT scan and other tests.

Browne boarded a flight back to Sydney, Australia on Sunday.

“Lucas is well. That is the most important thing in all of this. I would like to thank all the medical staff at ringside and the Royal London Hospital for their care of Lucas,” continued Hatton.

“Also the BBBoC who I believe are the best in the world when it comes to boxers safety. Matchroom and Dillian Whyte’s camp also deserve credit for the way in which they handled the immediate aftermath of the fight.”

Browne posted a message to his supporters on Twitter before boarding his flight home.

“Hi everyone,” he tweeted. “Thanks very much for the love and support. It wasn’t my night and massive respect to Dillian Whyte for his performance. My eye was giving me trouble from the second and you can’t protect from what you can’t see. I’m all good and I will be back.”

“I’m his promoter but boxer to boxer he will know there are some things he would want to do differently I’m sure, but that is a conversation for another day.

“For now it is a case of congratulating Dillian Whyte on his performance and wishing Lucas a speedy recovery.”

Browne was outclassed by Whyte, who put a beating on the big Aussie for five rounds before finishing off a battered, bruised and bleeding Browne with a left hook early in the sixth.

The 6-foot-5, 265-pound Browne was knocked out cold and spend some time on the canvas being tended to by medical officials at the conclusion of the bout. He was conveyed to the Royal London Hospital after the fight for a CT scan and other tests.

Browne boarded a flight back to Sydney, Australia on Sunday.

“Lucas is well. That is the most important thing in all of this. I would like to thank all the medical staff at ringside and the Royal London Hospital for their care of Lucas,” continued Hatton.

“Also the BBBoC who I believe are the best in the world when it comes to boxers safety. Matchroom and Dillian Whyte’s camp also deserve credit for the way in which they handled the immediate aftermath of the fight.”

Browne posted a message to his supporters on Twitter before boarding his flight home.

“Hi everyone,” he tweeted. “Thanks very much for the love and support. It wasn’t my night and massive respect to Dillian Whyte for his performance. My eye was giving me trouble from the second and you can’t protect from what you can’t see. I’m all good and I will be back.”

See Also