Star Boxing returns to The Paramount on June 8th

Star Boxing’s critically acclaimed ‘Rockin’ Fights’ returns to The Paramount, Long Island’s premier venue, on June 8th. Kick off your summer in style with an event like no other, that emulates the true culture of New York boxing.

As a loyal fan of Star Boxing, and the Rockin’ Fights series, you will have access to tickets before anyone else. Get your tickets, beginning today, by using code ‘STAR’ to gain early access before tickets go on sale to the general public.

ABOUT ROCKIN’ FIGHTS:

Star Boxing’s series at The Paramount has developed some of Long Island and Star Boxing’s biggest stars, like former world champion Chris Algieri, light heavyweight star Joe Smith Jr. and jr. welterweight knockout artist Cletus “The Hebrew Hammer” Seldin.

Star Boxing has also brought in talent from all over the world to the Paramount including two-time world champion Demetrius “Boo Boo” Andrade (Rhode Island), and former world champion, Joshua Clottey (Ghana, Africa).

Rockin’ Fights at The Paramount has continuously sold out (this is Star Boxing’s 31st show there) with a Long Island crowd that fills the venue with unrivaled energy. The series has even brought out the likes of celebrities such as actor Burt Young, famously known for his role in Rocky and hip-hop artist and actor LL Cool J, amongst many others.

The Rockin’ Fights series at The Paramount offers an affordable and extremely entertaining night out, that is guaranteed to see action packed professional fighting from the opening bout, through the main event.

On June 8th, Star Boxing plans to make the 31st edition of Rockin’ Fights yet another thrilling night of entertainment.

Get your tickets early, before they sell out! This night of fights is something you will not want to miss. Get your tickets https://www1.ticketmaster.com/event/00005476005FC58B.

FIGHT: FRIDAY, JUNE 8TH, 2018

$50, $60, $100, $150, $200

