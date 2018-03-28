Dennis Hogan and Jimmy Kelly on stacked DDP Sports Card

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Brisbane-based Irishman Dennis Hogan 26-1-1 (7) is set to headline one of the biggest boxing cards held in Australia in years when he takes on England’s Jimmy Kilrain Kelly 23-1 (9) for the right to fight for the WBO junior middleweight world title when the two clash at the Brisbane Convention & Exhibition Centre on April 7.

The show promoted by DDP Sports boasts the biggest line-up of pugilistic talent in modern Australian history, second only to Jeff Horn’s historic welterweight world title win over Filipino legend Manny Pacquiao in Brisbane last July.

“We have 12 boxers on our show with two losses or less, boasting a combined record of 125-6-1,” says Paul Keegan, managing director of DDP Sports. “Eleven of those boxers have just one loss or less and seven of them are undefeated.

See Also

“We also have four world-ranked boxers fighting on the card. It simply doesn’t get any better than that.”

In the main event WBO number two ranked junior middleweight Hogan will clash with WBO number three Kelly to determine the mandatory contender to the winner of the world title fight between WBO champion Sadam Ali and challenger Liam Smith at the Turning Stone Resort & Casino in Verona, New York on May 12.

“Dennis Hogan and Jimmy Kilrain Kelly have recently been elevated to number two and number three respectively by the WBO. With current number one Liam Smith set to take on Miguel Cotto-conqueror Sadam Ali on May 12, the winner is expected to be next in line for a shot at the world title. The stakes in this fight are extremely high,” says Keegan.

Looking for boxing tickets?

The eight-fight card features three title bouts that are expected to lead to future world title opportunities for the winners.

“WBO number nine Damien Hooper (13-1) will meet with hammer-fisted Renold Quinlan (12-2) for the WBO International light heavyweight title,” says Keegan. “Ren has been calling for this fight for years. He doesn’t think much of former Olympian Hooper and wants to prove he is the better man in the ring.

“Hot prospect Jai Opetaia (14-0) has been matched with once-beaten German Lukas Paszkowsky (9-1) for the WBO Asia Pacific cruiserweight title. Jai was the youngest Australian Olympic boxing representative at just 16-years-old and has carried that form into the pro game, where he is undefeated and ranked number fourteen by the WBO.

“In an international special attraction we have been able to secure middleweight Tim Tszyu (7-0) versus Ruben Webster (8-0) of New Zealand. Both boxers are undefeated and as the son of the famous Kostya Tszyu, Tim has inherited some of his father’s fighting ability, not to mention power. Everyone Tim faces is gunning to be the first guy to give him a loss.

“Big Joe Goodall, who trains out of the Stretton Boxing Club alongside Hogan and world champion Jeff Horn, will be making his highly-anticipated pro debut against Lui Te’o. A bronze medallist at the world amateur championships at super-heavyweight, a lot of people are excited to see how he does in the pro ranks.

“Also on the card we have another Stretton alumni Nathan Webber (4-0) who has been evenly matched with Indonesian Natalius Cipong (4-0). And in what promises to be a real showstopper, Deanha “Dee Dee” Hobbs (5-0) is up against the teak-tough Arlene Blencowe (4-4).”

DDP SPORT’S PRESENTS “REVOLUTION” – FULL CARD

WBO Oriental & WBO Intercontinental Junior Middleweight Titles – 12 x 3 minute rounds Dennis Hogan 26-1-1 (7) vs Jimmy Kilrain Kelly 23-1 (9) WBO International Light Heavyweight Title – 12 x 3 minute rounds Damien Hooper 13-1 (8) vs Renold Quinlan 12-2 (8) WBO Asia Pacific Cruiserweight Title – 10 x 3 minute rounds Jai Opetaia 14-0 (11) vs Lukas Paszkowsky 9-1 (3) Middleweight – 6 x 3 minute rounds Tim Tszyu 7-0 (5) vs Ruben Webster 8-0 Heavyweight – 6 x 3 minute rounds Joe Goodall (debut) vs Lui-Te’o 2-7-1 (2) Lightweight – 6 x 2 minute rounds Deanha Hobbs 5-0 (4) vs Arlene Blencowe 4-4 (2) Welterweight – 6 x 3 minute rounds Nathan Webber 4-0 (1) vs Natalius Cipong 4-0 (3) Charity Match Dennis Cherry vs Graham Prowse

Read more articles about: dennis hogan, jimmy kelly

See Also