Duke Micah discusses upcoming outing in Brooklyn against Yoan Boyeaux and plans for a World shot

Duke Micah is looking forward to his next contest against highly rated Frenchman Yoan Boyeaux at Brooklyn’s Kings Theatre.

Micah clashes with Boyeaux on the Real Deal Sports and Entertainment show on April 21 and is currently deep into his training camp for his French counterpart. Micah, now training out of the Bronx, New York, opened up about how preparations were going ahead of his April 21 clash.

He said, “Training is going well and I am really enjoying working with my coach Carl Lokko in New York.

“I feel blessed that I am being given another opportunity to showcase my skills and I want to thank my coach, my managers Michael Amoo-Bedaiko and Jacob Zwennes and everybody at Real Deal Sports and Entertainment for giving me another opportunity to show that I am a future World Champion.”

Micah is currently undefeated, having won the WBO African, Commonwealth and WBC International Bantamweight titles within 21 professional contests. The native of Ghana will look to push towards a World title fight in 2018. The Baby Faced Terminator elaborated on his plans for the year.

The current WBC International Bantamweight Champion said, “I am fully focused on my opponent on April 21 at this moment. Boyeaux has just faced an amazing fighter in Naoya Inoue and I am focused on putting on a great performance to show I am in the same class as these World Champions.”

Micah continued, “I am excited to show the fight fans in Brooklyn my skills and show the world that I am ready to box for a World title in the very near future.

“I would love to fight for the World title here in New York as I believe New York is the best place to box in the world. I will fight any of the World Champions and I believe I can beat them all.

“I respect everyone who gets in the ring, but I am coming for everyone in the Bantamweight Division and if you are a World Champion, I want to fight you.”

