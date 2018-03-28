The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Starting this Friday, GH3 Promotions will be active as eight of the Promotional outfit’s fighters will be in action over the next six weeks.

Friday night at the Fillmore in Philadelphia, undefeated super middleweight Ronald Ellis (14-0-2, 10 KOs) will take on upset specialist Taneal Goyco (9-10-1, 4 KOs) in a bout scheduled for six rounds.

On the same card, undefeated super welterweight Joey Alday, Jr (6-0, 6 KOs) will battle Michael Crain (1-1) in a four round bout.

On April 12th in Chicago, Kenneth Sims, Jr. (12-1, 4 KOs) will be making his 1st start since his lone defeat when he returns to action in a six-round junior welterweight bout.

On April 21st in Paramus, New Jersey, heavyweight Ronnie Hines will make his professional debut while lightweight Joel Flores, Jr. (0-0-1) will see action in four-round bouts

May 4th will see Alday come back to Philadelphia, and appearing on the same card will be undefeated super bantamweight Malik Jackson (2-0, 2 KOs)

Finally on May 11th, super bantamweight contender Adam Lopez (16-2-2, 8 KOs) will fight in an eight-round bout while undefeated lightweight Thomas Mattice (11-0, 9 KOs) will see action in a six-round bout.

“We are gearing to continue to move our fighters this Spring. We are planning several big shows in the Summer where our more advanced fighters will continue to step up the competition. That all begins this Friday in Philadelphia with Ronald Ellis, who is coming off the draw with Junior Younan in a bout we thought he deserved to get the decision. I am excited to see Joey Alday make his first start under our promotional banner, and what better place to unveil a knockout artist then in front of the knowledgeable boxing fans in Philadelphia,” said GH3 Promotions CEO, Vito Mielnicki.

