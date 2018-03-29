Hard Hitting Promotions presents stacked card this Friday night at The Fillmore in Philadelphia

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

TOMORROW NIGHT!!! at The Fillmore in Philadelphia, Hard Hitting Promotions will present an outstanding 10 bout card that has a can’t miss main event, and will feature some of the most talented fighters in the country.

In the aforementioned featured attraction, Raymond Serrano of Philadelphia will battle undefeated Malik Hawkins of Baltimore, MD in a ten-round battle for the NABA-USA Welterweight Championship.

Serrano, 28 years-old has a record of 24-4 with 10 knockouts. The former amateur standout is riding a three-fight winning streak. The 11 year veteran, who is managed by Mark Cipparone has wins over Ashantie Henrickson (1-0), Jay Krupp (12-1), Ronnie Warrior Jr. (13-2-1), Ayi Bruce (15-2-1), Jerome Rodriguez (6-1-3), Zack Ramsey (8-1), and his last bout when he won via 8th round disqualification over previously undefeated Enver Halili (10-0) on November 18th in Atlantic City.

Hawkins, 22 years-old, has record of 12-0 with nine knockouts. The four-year professional exploded onto the scene with a 2nd round destruction over previously undefeated Carlos Soto (13-0-2) on April 14, 2017 in Oxon Hill, Maryland in a bout that was nationally televised on ShoBox: The New Generation. Hawkins is coming off a 7th round stoppage over Juan Jesus Rivera on November 4th.

One of the most talent laden undercards in recent memory has been put together.

In six-round bouts:

Darmani Rock (10-0, 6 KOs) of Philadelphia battles Ronny Hale (4-11, 4 KOs) of Austin, Texas in a heavyweight bout.

Hard Hitting Promotions elite-prospect Branden Pizarro (8-1, 4 KOs) of Philadelphia battles 32 fight veteran Pablo Cupul of San Diego in a lightweight bout.

Hard Hitting Promotions Samuel Teah (12-2-1, 5 KOs) of Philadelphia fights Orlando Rizo (19-12, 11 KOs) of Managua, NIC in a lightweight bout.

Hard Hitting Promotions rising prospect Jeremy Cuevas (7-0, 6 KOs) of Philadelphia battles Efrain Cruz (4-4-1, 1 KO) of Vieques, Puerto Rico in a lightweight bout.

Undefeated super middleweight Ronald Ellis (14-0-2, 10 KOs) of Lynn, Massachusetts battles Taneal Goyco (9-10-1, 4 KOs) of Philadelphia.

Hard Hitting Promotions fighter, Gadwin Rosa (5-0, 4 KOs) of Ocala, FL battles an opponent to be named in a super featherweight bout.

Tramaine Williams (14-0, 5 KOs) of New Haven, CT battles Antonio Rodriguez (12-20-1, 5 KOs) of Durango, MX in a featherweight bout.

In four-round bouts:

Romuel Cruz (1-0, 1 KO) of Philadelphia takes on an opponent to be named in a bantamweight bout.

Joey Alday, Jr. (6-0, 6 KOs) of Odessa, TX takes on Mike Crain (1-1) of Smyrna, DE in a junior middleweight bout.

VIP Tickets are sold out; General Seated are sold out

There’s only some Ringside and Second-floor standing available.

The Fillmore is located at 29 E. Allen Street, Philadelphia, PA. 19123

