Joe Hand Boxing Gym to host PA Golden Gloves

Some of the best amateur boxers in the state will participate in the annual Pennsylvania Golden Gloves Eastern Regional Championships at the 2300 Arena on Saturday, April 21.

Tickets are $25 for general admission and will be available at the door or by calling Joe Hand Promotions at 1-800-557-4263. Doors open at 6 p.m. with the first bout scheduled for 7 p.m. Sponsorships are also available.

The Joe Hand Boxing Gym and Computer Lab will host the tournament, marking the 22nd year the gym has been involved with this great event. Proceeds from the Golden Gloves will help fund the Joe Hand Boxing Gym’s programs for children and the ongoing search for a larger facility to accommodate more community members in need.

Winners of the Eastern Regional tournament will advance to the state championships on Saturday, April 28. The National Golden Gloves Tournament will be from May 13-May 20 in Omaha, Neb.

There have been many local fighters who have fought in the Golden Gloves and have gone on to enjoy distinguished professional careers, including Danny Garcia, Marvis Frazier, Jesse Hart, Chazz Witherspoon, Tim Witherspoon, James Shuler, Ivan Robinson and Olympic-medalists Terrance Cauthen and David Reid.

ABOUT THE JOE HAND BOXING GYM & COMPUTER LAB

Started by Joe Hand Promotions in 1995, the Joe Hand Boxing Gym, a non-profit organization, has been a community landmark for over 20 years. Joe Hand Sr., a retired Philadelphia police detective, saw the gym as a safe place for Philly’s children and young adults to hone their skills in boxing or spend time learning computer skills.

The Joe Hand Boxing Gym offers regulation boxing rings, brand new equipment and a modern computer center where children from the community can participate in the educational process.

