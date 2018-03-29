Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Former lineal heavyweight champion Shannon “The Cannon” Briggs 60-6-1 (53) says that he has been in contact with recently stripped [The Ring champion] Tyson “The Gypsy King” Fury 25-0 (18) about a potential match-up in September – providing the come-backing Fury gets past his June opponent in what will be his first fight in almost three years.

“Tyson is a big name, he beat (Wladimir) Klitshcko,” Briggs told FightHubTV. “Well, all he really did was keep him off of him for twelve rounds. But for him that was the greatest night of his life.

“He’s be texting me all day. We’ve been talking, he’s like ‘Listen, we want to have a tune-up in June’ and then he said he wants to fight me in September. So if that’s true, what he said is true, I got the text right here to prove it.

“I don’t want anyone to think I’m trying to gas it up. If he gets through me then maybe, but I don’t think he’ll get through me.

“Listen, I already got him beat. Look what he said, his first words: ‘Hi Champ’. He knows my name. He already lost.”

The 48-year-old American has barely been more active than Fury in recent times. He was last in action against Argentinean journeyman Emilio Ezequiel Zarate in May 2016.

“He’s six-nine but I don’t really see all that because he ain’t no puncher,” explained Briggs. “As a big guy, he ain’t no puncher.”

With the fractured state of the current heavyweight division, Briggs rates England’s Anthony Joshua as the leader of the pack.

“I see Joshua at the top,” said Briggs. “Wilder is right there. You can’t take nothing away. He’s got thunder. As far as Tyson, I’m not really giving him all that, because he walked away from the game because he had some bad things. I’ve been through that myself.”

While many people believe that Briggs, pushing 50, should be considering retirement rather than fighting, the press conference between these two outspoken heavyweights would be guaranteed to be more exciting than the fight itself.

