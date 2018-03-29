Winky Wright confirmed for Box Fan Expo

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Three-Time World Champion Winky Wright has confirmed that he will appear to Meet & Greet his fans at the Las Vegas Convention Center for the 4th edition of Box Fan Expo that will take place Saturday May 5, 2018 from 10am to 5pm, during Cinco De Mayo fight weekend.

Wright will appear for the first time at this year’s Expo, where he will be signing gloves, photos and merchandise at the Box Fan Expo Store Booth for fans to enjoy. Boxing fans will also have a great opportunity to take pictures with the 2018 International Boxing Hall of Famer.

About Winky Wright

Winky Wright is an American former professional boxer who competed from 1990 to 2012. He is a 3-Time light middleweight world champion and remains the last to hold the undisputed title at that weight. Some of Wright most notable wins came against “Sugar” Shane Mosley, Tito Trinidad and Ike Quartey. In 2005, The Ring magazine ranked him as the world’s second-best pound for pound boxer. In 2017, it was announced that Wright had been elected as an International Boxing Hall of Fame member, alongside Vitali Klitschko and Erik Morales, with the induction ceremony scheduled for June 2018 in Canastota, New York.

Wright joins, Jessie Vargas, David Benavidez, Jose Benavidez, Zab Judah, Shannon Briggs, Badou Jack, Kelly Pavlik, Erik Morales and Fernando Vargas among early commitments to this year’s Box Fan Expo.

Box Fan Expo has been a huge success with fans and boxing industry people. Many boxing stars have attended the last three Expos such as Floyd Mayweather, Mike Tyson, Roberto Duran, Tommy Hearns, Marco Antonio Barrera, Roy Jones Jr., Marcos Maidana, Sergio Martinez, Keith Thurman, Danny Garcia, Tim Bradley, Deontay Wilder, Amir Khan, Shawn Porter, Fernando Vargas, Zab Judah, James Toney, Vinny Pazienza, Mikey Garcia , Mia St.Johns, Leo Santa Cruz, Badou Jack, Terry Norris , Riddick Bowe , Earnie Shavers, Leon Spinks, Danny Jacobs, Abner Mares, Jorge Linares, Brandon Rios and many more…

Exhibitors such as boxing gear, apparel, new equipments, energy drinks, alcohol, supplement products, broadcasting media, sanctioning bodies and other companies who wish to participate will once again have a chance to showcase their brand to fans, media and the boxing industry.

Looking for boxing tickets?

Tickets to the Box Fan Expo are available online at:

https://boxfanexpo.eventbrite.com

Box Fan Expo is the ultimate boxing fan experience event, which allows fans to Meet and Greet Boxing Superstars of today, current and former world champions, Legends of the sport and other boxing Celebrities at their booth. On Site, fans will experience different activities from Autograph Sessions, Photo Sessions, FaceOff with your favorite boxers, as well as a chance to purchase merchandise and memorabilia from their booth, plus so much more… you won’t want to miss this must-attend Expo!

Box Fan Expo will also feature top boxing organizations, promoters, ring card girls, famous trainers and commentators as well as boxing gear companies “ALL UNDER ONE ROOF”.

Throughout the next several weeks leading up to the Event, there will be weekly updates on the many stars that will commit their appearance at the Boxing Expo. And for anyone in the Boxing industry or other Exhibitors (non-industry), who would like to be involved and reserve a Booth, contact Box Fan Expo:

Telephone number: (514) 572-7222 or Las Vegas Number (702) 997-1927

