Anthony Joshua taking challenger’s mindset into unification bout against Joseph Parker

Unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua 20-0 (20) has admitted he will be taking a challenger’s mindset into his important clash with WBO heavyweight champion Joseph Parker 24-0 (18) of New Zealand this Saturday night at Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales.

“You need to keep the challenger’s mindset,” said Joshua. “I try not to be seen with the belt too much, I let other people have the enjoyment, I have to keep that challenger’s mindset.

“I’m looking forward to this challenge. Just because I’m the hunted, it’s no time to put my feet up and relax. I’m out there defending my throne.”

AJ looked relaxed as he was put through his paces at an open workout on Wednesday, showing off the boxing skills that he hopes will put Parker on the canvas for a 10-count on Saturday night.

“I’m hearing that all you need is a good chin and a right hand,” said Joshua. “We’ve been working on technique, finesse and counter-punching.”

But Joshua admitted that it won’t all be cerebral boxing match.

“I hope Parker falls into my booby-traps because I will set them up with some power traps as well. There’ll be a bit of a war. You’ll see blood, sweat and hopefully cheers from my corner.”

The WBA, IBF and IBO world champion seemed taken aback by the turnout for the open workout.

“This is another unbelievable reception, it’s bigger than last time,” Joshua told the crowd. ‘Boxing is growing, it’s a golden era right now and it’s great to be a part of it.

“I like the interaction with fans, there are people I want to meet and a minute of your time means the world to some people and means the world to me.”

The fight will be Joshua’s sixth world championship bout, compared to the fourth for Parker.

