Mis Downing Promotions kicks off Atlantic City Boxing Hall of Fame Weekend

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Mis Downing Promotions will officially kick off the Atlantic City Boxing Hall of Fame 2nd Annual Induction Weekend Friday, June 1st, with a great night of professional boxing at The Claridge: A Radisson Hotel.

The fight card on Friday June 1st in the Celebrity Theater at the Claridge Hotel will precede a great show that will take place the next evening Saturday June 2nd at Historic Boardwalk Hall {Adrian Phillips Theater} where Mis Downing Promotions will be working in associating with 4-Time Heavyweight Champ Evander “Real Deal” Holyfield and his new promotion company Real Deal Sports & Entertainment.

“I am ecstatic to be able to promote a great card on Friday June 1st. We wish to set the tone for the Hall of Fame weekend with a great show at The Claridge, and then again the next night with Evander Holyfield,” Said Mis Downing, CEO of Mis Downing Promotions.

See Also

Full details on the card and ticket information will be announced shortly.

Mis Downing Promotions would like to thank their sponsors which includes The Atlantic City Boxing Hall of Fame, The Claridge Hotel, Fantasea Resorts, AEI Insurance, Urgent Response, HairX, Buy Smart Motors & New Vision Property Management.

Read more articles about:

See Also