TMB & PRB Entertainment, presents “Whose “0” Must Go”, live professional boxing Saturday April 21, 2018, from the Mi Mercado Event Center in San Antonio, TX. The 6-round main event will feature welterweights, James Cantu (10-0, 4 KOs) vs. Jairo Castaneda (9-0, 3 KOs), two undefeated local natives who will put their unbeaten records on the line, in their hometown. In the 6-round co-main event, local fan favorite, Daniel “Da Beast” Baiz (12-1, 6 KOs), will face an opponent TBA.

The undercard will showcase nine additional bouts, mostly consisting of local talent. This will be the second boxing event put on by TMB & PRB Entertainment at the Mi Mercado Event Center. The first being last month, with Mikey Garcia Promotions as the sponsor.

“We are thrilled to bring live boxing back to the Mi Mercado Event Center, especially with two undefeated local boys fighting in the main event.” said Rick Morones, president of TMB & PRB Entertainment. “I’m expecting a sold-out show, so I advise everyone to get their tickets well in advance. This card will be filled with some action-packed fights.”

“Rick Morones is doing a fantastic job promoting live boxing throughout the city of San Antonio,” said Greg Hannley, CEO of Prince Ranch Boxing, who manages the career of Daniel “Da Beast” Baiz. “With Daniel being very popular in his hometown, I’m looking forward to seeing all his fans in the crowd. San Antonio has amazing fans and the city is becoming a great fight town.”

Ringside tickets priced at $100, and general admission $30, are on sale now and can be purchased by calling (210) 449-5599 or (210) 322-9974. The Mi Mercardo Event Center is located at 227 New Laredo Hwy, San Antonio, TX. Doors open at 6:00 PM, first bell at 7:30 PM.

