Mark DeLuca scores seventh round TKO win over Ramses Agaton

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Hometown hero Mark “Bazooka” DeLuca (21-0, 13 KOs) scored a seventh-round technical knockout victory against Ramses Agaton (20-8-3, 10 KOs) of Mexico City, Mexico in the 10-round main event of the March 31 edition of Golden Boy Boxing on ESPN at Marina Bay Sportsplex in Quincy, Mass. DeLuca was too strong and skilled in this battle of southpaws in which Agaton was stopped at 2:17 of the seventh round with two vicious punches to the body.

“When you know you’re fighting against a guy from Mexico, you’ve got to be in shape,” said Mark Deluca. “You’ve got to be ready because they don’t come in easy. He [Agaton] was very ready and game. Being patient and picking my shots was the toughest part of this fight because I didn’t want to get caught with anything. I’ll be back in the gym on Monday. I’m sure they’ll have something planned for me and I’m ready to get back in the ring.”

Jason Quigley (14-0, 11 KOs) of Donegal, Ireland knocked out Daniel Rosario (11-4, 10 KOs) of San Juan, Puerto Rico with a thunderous left hook to the body in the sixth-round of a scheduled eight-round super middleweight clash in tonight’s co-main event. Quigley dominated each round before finishing Rosario at 2:56 of the sixth round.

See Also

“My new team helped me take my opponent down,”said Jason Quigley. “He was a tough kid and had never been stopped. I knew this was the perfect fight to come back and see where I’m at. I broke him down, and when I shook the ring rust out, I took him out.”

Yamaguchi Falcao (14-0, 6 KOs) Sao Paulo, Brazil scored an eight-round unanimous decision victory against Richar Gutierrez (30-18-2, 19 KO) of Arjona, Colombia in a middleweight fight. Falcao scored two knockdowns en route to a clear win with scores of 79-73, 78-72 and 78-71.

“The fight was a bit tough because he [Gutierrez] is a bit of a dirty fighter,” said Yamaguchi Falcao. “I’m ready, though. I have big dreams, and I want my opportunity. When I fight with bigger names, I’ll know what to do.”

Looking for boxing tickets?

Damon Allen Jr. (15-0-1, 5 KOs) of Philadelphia, Pa. went to war over eight rounds of back-and-forth action before defeating Alexis Del Bosque of Dallas, Texas (13-5, 9 KOs) via split decision in a super lightweight bout. Allen, Jr. won with scores of 77-75 and 78-74, while one judge had it 77-75 for Del Bosque.

Irishman Raymond Moylette (6-0, 3 KOs) defeated Matt Doherty of Salem, Mass. (7-4-1, 4 KOs) via unanimous decision in a six-round super lightweight fight.

Travis Gambardella (3-1-1, 1 KO) of Revere, Mass. beat Lionel Young (1-5, 1 KO) of Brockton, Mass. via technical knockout at 1:57 of the third round of a super middleweight fight originally scheduled for four rounds.

Mike Ohan, Jr. (6-0, 4 KOs) of Holbrook, Mass. scored a second-round TKO victory against Bruno Dias (0-4) of Woburn, Mass. in a scheduled four-round super welterweight fight.

Joe Farina (2-0, 2 KOs) of South Boston, Mass. stopped Jaco Matos (0-1) in the second-round of a super welterweight fight originally slated for four rounds. The fight was stopped at 1:42 of of the second round.

Karen Dulin (3-13, 1 KO) of Providence, R.I. defeated Jillian Diauto (1-1, 1 KO) of Boston, Mass. via unanimous decision in a four-round lightweight fight. Dulin won with three scores of 40-36.

Carlos Gongora (12-0, 9 KOs) of Braintree, Mass. opened the night with a TKO victory at 2:24 of the third round of a scheduled six-round super middleweight fight against Lenwood Dozier (10-19-2, 5 KOs) of Washington, D.C.

DeLuca vs. Agaton was a 10-round super welterweight fight presented by Golden Boy Promotions and Murphy’s Boxing Promotions. The event was sponsored by Tecate, “THE OFFICIAL BEER OF BOXING” and Hennessy, “Never Stop, Never Settle.” The event was held on March 31, 2018 at Marina Bay Sportsplex in Quincy, Mass.

Read more articles about:

See Also