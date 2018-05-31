TwitterFacebook

Huge names announced for the Boxing Hall of Fame

31 May 2018
551114-holyfield-v-tyson
The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Below is a list of all the Inductees, all-time greats, legendary Personalities & Dignitaries that are scheduled to appear throughout the weekend at the 2nd annual Atlantic City Boxing Hall of Fame Induction Weekend hosted at The Historic Clardige Hotel.
Evander Holyfield--Legendary Cruiserweight & Heavyweight champ; 2018 ACBHOF Inductee
Roy Jones, Jr.–Legendary 4 division champion
Vinny Paz-2 division-world champion; 2018 ACBHOF Inductee
Ray Mercer-Former Heavyweight champion; 2018 ACBHOF Inductee
Bruce Seldon-Former Heavyweight champion; 2018 ACBHOF Incuctee
Jeff Chandler–Former Bantamweight champion; 2018 ACBHOF Inductee
Richie Kates–2-time world title challenger; 2018 ACBHOF Inductee
Bobby Czyz-Former 2-division world champion; 2018 ACBHOF Inductee
Hector Camacho, Jr.–Middleweight; son of 2018 ACBHOF Inductee Hector Camacho
Mauricio Sulaiman–President of the WBC; Son of 2018 ACBHOF inductee Jose Sulaiman
Diane Fischer— Promoter; 2018 ACBHOF Inductee
Jean Williams–Judge; 2018 ACBHOF Inductee
Joseph Pasquale–Judge; 2018 ACBHOF Inductee
David Weinberg–Writer; 2018 ACBHOF Inductee
Bernard Fernandez–Writer; 2018 ACBHOF Inductee
Ray Bailey–2018 Photographer; 2018 ACBHOF Inductee
Michael Spinks–Former 2-division world champion
Larry Holmes–Former Heavyweight champion; 2017 ACBHOF Inductee
Riddick Bowe–Hall of Famer 4-time world heavyweight champion
Mark Breland–2-Time world welterweight champion
Marlon Starling–2-time world welterweight champion
Iran Barkley–Former 3-division world champion
DeMarcus Corley–Former Junior Welterweight world champon
John Scully–Former Light heavyweight contender
Larry Hazzard–New Jersey Commissioner; 2017 ACBHOF Indcutee
Steve Smoger–Hall of famer referee, 2017 ACBHOF indcutee
Dave Bontempo–Broadcaster, 2017 ACBHOF Inductee
Freddie Roach–Hall of Fame Trainer
Aaron Snowell-Trainer of Champions
Plaxico Burruss–Super Bowl Winning Wide Receiver
Eddie Alvarez–Former UFC Lightweight champion
Clinton Portis–Former NFL Running Back
Jill Diamond--WBC, 2018 ACBHOF Honoree
Frank M. Gilliam, Jr.–Mayor of Atlantic City
-PLUS MORE- 
