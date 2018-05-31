Jason Cunningham tops the bill live on Freesports

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Dennis Hobson’s next show will be at the Doncaster Dome on June 16, live on Freesports (Freeview 95, Freesat 252, Sky 424, BT 95, Talk Talk 95).

Working in association with fellow Yorkshire promoter Stefy Bull, the card will be topped by hometown fighter Jason Cunningham, 23-5 (6), challenging Wales-based Paul Economides, 21-7 (5), for his Central Area Super Bantamweight Title.

The event was originally to be headlined by former pro footballer Curtis Woodhouse taking on John Wayne Hibbert, before a Hibbert injury forced a postponement to that contest. Despite the setback, Hobson is excited by the new main event and predicts a thrilling fight for fans in the venue, and those watching on TV.

“Jason is a seasoned pro,” said Hobson, who is currently at the IBF Convention in Italy alongside sponsor Steve Crump. “He’s a lovely lad, and a very capable fighter. He’s been Commonwealth champion previously (at featherweight and bantamweight]. So, it’s just about rebuilding himself again after he lost last time out against Jordan Gill.

“This fight is a big platform for him; it’s a real test, and not a walk in the park. Economides comes and has a go, styles make fights, and I’m pleased Stefy managed to pull this fight together. I really do think it’s a cracking top of the bill.

“Obviously, it was disappointing the Woodhouse and Hibbert fight fell through, but we’ve pulled out a good show topper to take its place. Jason won’t have to go looking for Economides, I’m looking forward to it, and this could easily have been an English title fight.”

Hobson – who has worked with a number of world champions including Ricky Hatton, Clinton Woods, Jamie McDonnell and Stuart Hall – teamed up with free-to-air broadcaster Freesports last year. The partnership has already produced some memorable nights of boxing, and the Sheffield-based promoter is looking forward to welcoming the TV cameras to Doncaster, and working more with Stefy Bull in the future.

“We’ve produced some great shows for Freesports already. When you think of the drama we’ve had with [Sam] Sheedy against [Liam] Cameron, Josh Wale and Bobby Jenkinson, and then the last show when Liam Cameron knocked out Nick Jenman. All those fights have been better than many you’ll see on the subscription channels.

“Stefy is a grafter, and that makes my job much easier. He’s on the ground, and realises what it takes to put some of these small hall shows on. He’s got the contacts, is a good matchmaker and knows what you need to make a good fight. It’s all starting to come together nicely in South Yorkshire, we’re putting a few shows together, me and Stefy. We’ll attract some new signings and see where we go with it. We’ve had world champions together, so who knows what we can create.”

“I’m very excited this show is on Freesports,” reiterated Stefy. “I’ve worked with Dennis over the years, going back to the Jamie McDonnell days. We’ve got lots of ideas and it makes sense we work together; it’s exciting times ahead.”

Dennis Hobson Promotions, in association with Stefy Bull Promotions, presents Paul Economides defending his Central Area Super Bantamweight Title against Jason Cunningham at the Doncaster Dome on June 16. The show will be broadcast live on Freesports.

For ticket information contact 07976 328 015.