Lucas Browne calls of Tyson Fury and Dave Allen to help him locate Ricky Hatton

A clearly frustrated Lucas “Big Daddy” Browne 25-1 (22) has posted a video to social media asking fellow boxers to help him locate his promoter Ricky Hatton.

The 6-foot-5, 260-pound Australian heavyweight has been promoted by the British boxing great for a number of years, but it appears that the two have been experiencing a breakdown in communication of late.

In the video, which was posted on Browne’s Instagram account this week, the former WBA “regular” titleholder calls on British heavyweights Tyson Fury and Dave Allen to pass on a message to Hatton for him.

“How we doing? This is a video to Tyson Fury and Dave Allen,” he begins. “I know you two being out at Hatton’s gym training, sparring, etcetera. So if you by any chance come across Ricky Hatton, can you get him to actually answer the emails, please?

“I am trying to find out what’s going on with my contract, what’s going on with the next step and I’m ready to go, ready to fight, and I’m getting no answer. Just trying as much as I can to get a hold of my promoter. If you guys do see him, get a hold of him, can you tell him to answer me please.

“So… thank-you very much. Sorry it has to be this way, but someone has to f#cking answer me at some point, don’t they?”

Browne was last in action in March when he was on the wrong end of a one-sided beat down at the hands of London heavyweight Dillian Whyte 23-1 (17). Whyte stopped Browne cold with a left hook in the sixth round at the O2 Arena.

While the Brixton bomber’s stock has risen greatly with the win, Browne has been left on the sidelines trying to rebuild his career.