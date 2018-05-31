TwitterFacebook

Xcite Fight Night 2 Undercard Features Exciting Matchups

31 May 2018
xcite fight night 2
With flyweight Miguel Cartagena (15-4-1, 6 K0s) returning home for the first time in four years against Carlos Maldonado (10-2, 7 K0s) in an old school Puerto Rico vs. Mexico rivalry in the main event, and a crowd-pleasing rematch between junior middleweights Anthony Prescott (8-8-2, 2 K0s) and Isaiah Wise (6-2, 3 K0s) in the semifinal, what more could a boxing fan ask for?

The seven-fight Xcite Fight Night 2 event at Parx Casino® on Friday, June 29 will begin at 7:30 p.m.

North Philadelphia lightweight Victor Vasquez (20-11-, 9K0s), a fan favorite who has been in many crowd-pleasing wars, returns after almost a two-year layoff against Vinnie Denierio (3-4, 1 K0) of Elmira, NY. This will be Denierio’s second fight at Parx Casino® after scoring a split decision over lightweight Gerardo Martinez of Coatesville, PA in the inaugural Xcite Fight Night event in March.

Martinez (2-1, 1 K0), who is managed by former Pennsylvania State Lightweight Champion Jimmy Deoria, returns in another four rounder against Nyrome Lynch (0-1), of North Philadelphia.

Recently added to the show is a battle of junior middleweights are Philadelphia natives Sharif Jones (0-1-1) and Kieran Hooks (2-0-1) going toe-to-toe in a 4-round bout.

Adolfo Serrano of North Philadelphia, will make his pro debut against fellow North Philadelphian Christopher Burgos (0-2-1) in a four-round lightweight bout.

Rounding out the show Marcel Rivers (5-0, 4 K0s), a foreman by day for Philadelphia Gas Works (PGW) and whose 31st birthday falls on fight night, will be in a 6-round welterweight bout with an opponent to be announced.

