Finale of 2018 Youth Continental Championships is Golden for Team USA

The final night of the 2018 Youth Continental Championships saw the American delegation collect seven gold medals and three silvers, making their final medal count 11 golds, three silvers and one bronze at the week-long tournament that took place at the Hotel Elegante in Colorado Springs, Colo.

Two highlights of the championships included light heavyweight Alexis Espino (Las Vegas, Nev.) and heavyweight David Stevens (Reading, Pa.) winning their second international title of 2018 by first-round knockouts. Espino took the gold over Puerto Rico’s Jancarmelo Nieves, while Stevens collected the title with his knockout against Andrews Salgado of Chile.

The final two females to box, bantamweight Heaven Garcia (El Monte, Calif.) and lightweight Isamary Aquino (San Antonio, Texas), defeated Emilia Dermott of Canada and Jennifer Yazmin Carrillo of Mexico, respectfully, to add two gold medals to the four the women’s team won on Thursday.

The final three gold medals were picked up by lightweight Harley Mederos (New York, N.Y.), light welterweight Otha Jones III (Toledo, Ohio) and super heavyweight Drake Banks (Homosassa, Fla.). The trio defeated their opponents by unanimous decisions to give Team USA the top team of the tournament.

This week’s tournament brought 14 different countries to Olympic City USA looking to qualify to the Youth Olympic Games and Youth World Championships, both taking place later this year. Team USA was led by Junior and Youth National Team Head Coach Augie Sanchez (Las Vegas, Nev.), with Timothy Back (Cincinnati, Ohio), Nora Lopez (Richmond, Texas), Eliza Olson (Redwood City, Calif.) and Chadrick Wigle (Colorado Springs, Colo.) served as assistant coaches throughout the week.