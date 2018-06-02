Jack Catterall and Tyrone McKenna collide in Belfast

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Unbeaten Super-Lightweights Jack Catterall and Tyrone McKenna will collide in Belfast on June 30 after McKenna’s original opponent Phil Sutcliffe Jr suffered an injury.

News of Sutcliffe Jr’s withdrawal was quickly followed by confirmation that Lancastrian Catterall (21-0, 12 KO’s) will put his WBO Intercontinental belt on the line in a colossal bout with McKenna (16-0-1, 6 KO’s) at The SSE Arena.

Far from complaining about facing such a high-quality replacement at four weeks’ notice, home fighter McKenna has welcomed the opportunity to pit his wits against a former sparring partner.

See Also

McKenna said: “When I heard Sutcliffe Jr was out again my heart sank but then I was told Catterall was in and it’s amazing. I’ve wanted that fight for 18 months.

“It’s extra motivation for me in camp now. Catterall is a massive name. I sparred him and I speak to him so I know what he brings to the table.”

Catterall is equally excited to be on another big stage after his recent outing at Elland Road ended in an underwhelming early victory, when opponent Christopher Sebire appeared to sustain a shoulder injury.

Catterall said: “I’ve only had two rounds in the ring this year but I knew sooner or later I would be involved in a big fight. I was expecting a different opponent but this makes perfect sense.

“I fought just two weeks ago and it wasn’t much of a fight so this is brilliant. I’m in shape anyway and Tyrone was training. Both camps and both fighters want it and that’s great to see.”

Tickets for The Homecoming are available to purchase now via www.ssearena.com