Nathan Gorman: “I’d fight Joe Joyce or Daniel Dubois tomorrow”

Britain has seldom been blessed with a brighter crop of talented heavyweight cubs but Cheshire colossus Nathan Gorman is adamant that itâ€™s his destiny to surface as the King of the Pride.

Putneyâ€™s 2016 Olympic silver medallist â€˜Juggernaut Joeâ€™ Joyce is already nestled on the Commonwealth throne after just five paid gigs whilst fellow south Londoner â€˜Dynamiteâ€™ Daniel Dubois has required just 12 rounds combined to violently eradicate his seven victims thus far.

But to traveller Nathan â€“ a great nephew of gypsy bareknuckle king Bartley Gorman â€“ the capital crunchers are simply prey that need to be trapped and snapped, sooner rather than later.

â€˜With Hughie Fury saying he intends to vacate, I hope to fight either Dubois or Joyce for the British title THIS YEAR,â€™ insists the 6ft 3in, 18st plus pedigree pug who has clattered a dozen straight with 10 capsizing before the scorecards were required.

â€˜I know promoters go on about letting these â€˜super fightsâ€™ build but, at the end of the day, itâ€™d be the prestigious British heavyweight title on the line and every prospect wants to own that, surely? Honestly, Iâ€™d fight either of them tomorrow.

â€˜I believe that I stand out over Daniel and Joe because Iâ€™m the full boxing package, I can box, fight, bang, move, Iâ€™ve got extremely fast hands and I know I can do 10 or 12 rounds at a good clip.

â€˜Joe punches in bunches and heâ€™s relentless but just piles forward. Dan just does the basic stuff, tries to bang you out with one big back hand. Heâ€™s a bit stiff. Me against Dubois definitely wouldnâ€™t go the distance. Impossible. Weâ€™d both be looking to take the others head off.

â€˜No one knows Dubois better than me because we sparred several hundred rounds at GB. I know exactly what he can doâ€¦.and what he canâ€™t do!

â€˜And Iâ€™ve certainly fought far better opposition. Frank (Warren who promotes both) has made sure Iâ€™ve been active in tough, progressive matches against stiff competition. Thereâ€™s no Dominic Akinlade (8-1)or Mohamed Soltbys (13-0) on Duboisâ€™ record.

â€˜Anyway, I think Tom Little is going to cause Dubois a lot of problems when they meet for the English title later this month. If Dan clips him, it ends but Dan canâ€™t hack movement and you canâ€™t hit what you canâ€™t catch.â€™

The sizzle-fisted tower of power, still only 21, gets a chance to edge in front of his feted rivals next Saturday when he exchanges grenades with Dublin dangerman Sean â€˜Big Sexyâ€™ Turner over eight rounds in an Jumbo sized appetiser to lineal heavyweight king Tyson Furyâ€™s ring return at Manchester Arena.

â€˜Thereâ€™s no harm in healthy competition and weâ€™re all trying to surpass each otherâ€™s most recent performance. But I wouldnâ€™t say it adds pressure. I relax and try to repeat the form I produce in the gym every day,â€™ says Gorman who is coached by ex-two weight-world champion Ricky â€˜The Hitmanâ€™ Hatton.

â€˜Itâ€™s a privilege to be involved in a potential 18,000 sell out – the return of the former unbeaten world heavyweight champion, in his home city â€“ and for me to be in such a challenging fight; potentially the toughest of my career. Itâ€™s a huge platform and I intend to turn a few heads.

â€˜Over the last six months or so Iâ€™ve become far more professional. Iâ€™m living a far clearer life outside the gym; dieting properly, sleeping rightâ€¦You canâ€™t cut corners and thereâ€™s no room for excuses.

â€˜Britain has some of the very best heavyweights in the world and, bar Hughie Fury, Iâ€™ve sparred all of them. I view every heavyweight as opposition, even those who are 1-0, just starting out, but itâ€™s only once Iâ€™m contracted to fight â€˜em that I really start to study them.

â€˜This camp, Iâ€™ve had top, top spars with other unbeaten heavyweight prospects such as Kash Ali and Alex Dickenson and Iâ€™ve been fortunate enough to do rounds with Tyson (Fury).Itâ€™s always a chess match. Thatâ€™s bringing me on in leaps and bounds, picking up little bits from the former unbeaten unified heavyweight champion. You canâ€™t get better sparring than that.â€™

â€˜Big Sexyâ€™, who routinely settles the scales in excess of 18st himself, has clouted out eight of his 12 victims (against two points losses) so, one way or another, thereâ€™s likely to be an almighty thud on the canvas once the gunpowder is lit. Should be fun!

â€˜We were supposed to fight before. Sean ploughs forward and throws big bombs. Heâ€™s only lost to top lads and his record shows he can really whack so Iâ€™ll have to stay alert. He also seems durable so hopefully, Iâ€™ll get rounds out of him,â€™ says Gorman.

â€˜Iâ€™m 12-0 so Iâ€™ve got to have these stiff tests now, you canâ€™t keep having knock over jobs. But heâ€™ll not trouble me. Heâ€™s â€˜Big Sexyâ€™ but Iâ€™m bigger and sexier.

â€˜I intend to show off all my skills; my speed, my movement, and finally my power. I want the whole audience talking about me as they leave the venue.â€™

