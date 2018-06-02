Sugar Vazquez Looking to Take His Career to Next Level

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Unbeaten super-flyweight prospect, Damien “Sugar” Vazquez (14-0, 7 KOs), who recently captured the WBC Youth title in his last bout against Luis Golindano(9-1, 6 KOs), is looking to take his career to the next level.

“I really like what Tom Loeffler is doing with the “SuperFly” series,” said Damien Vazquez, who is managed by Prince Ranch Boxing’s Greg Hannley. “It’s giving fighters like myself, who fight in the smaller weight classes, the exposure needed to garner the proper attention from the TV networks. As we all seen, Roman “Chocolatito” Gonzalez stormed on to the scene with a brilliant performance when he first fought on HBO. Before he got dethroned by Wangek, he was considered one of the best pound-for-pound fighters in the world. I’m working my way to getting on that level.”

With two fights under his belt in 2018, Vazquez is looking to close strong with a few more fights by the end of the year. As a standout amateur, Vazquez had an outstanding record of (86-3, 46 KOs), in addition to beating seven national champions.

“At only 21-years old, I feel that I’ve learned a lot about being a pro, since I turned professional at age 16,” Vazquez continued. “I still have a lot to learn, but my boxing IQ is getting better as I’m in the gym on a consistent basis. My trainers Bones Adams and Joel Casamayor are teaching me how to sit on my punches more, and its making a big difference in my power. I’m hoping to get into another meaningful fight by the end of the year.”