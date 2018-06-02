The New WBU to help fighters and promoters

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

The New WBU will feature it’s 2nd tile bout when undefeated Jaron Ennis takes on former Mike Arnaoutis tonight at The Showboat Hotel in Atlantic City.

The organization has recently purchased, and President Tony Rodriguez has a great outlook on the future of the sanctioning body.

“I was offered the position as President, and I wanted to make sure that there was no input from the previous President Moose Lewis. We have lowered sanctioning fees and now we are rebuilding the WBU,” said Rodriguez.

“This is an opportunity to help all mid-level promoters and fighters and we are creating a journeyman title that will give incentive to all of the fighters who are usually brought in on short notice, and now they have an opportunity to fight for something.”