Kyle Williams: “I got in to boxing for nights like this”

With Fight Week now upon us, Kyle Williams is confident of adding the English Title to ever growing list of honours.

The former kickboxing World Champion, and current Midlands Area Champion, takes on Thomas Essomba for the English Bantamweight Title on BCB Promotions’ ‘Emerging Stars’ on Saturday.

The fight now takes place at The Willows Banqueting Suite, Bath Street, Willenhall, WV13 2EY, after the original venue – Wolverhampton’s Starworks Warehouse – was hit by a fire. The show had then been moved to Wolverhampton University but has been moved to Willenhall and Williams isn’t fazed by the late change.

“Training has been a very good,” he told bcb-promotions.com. “I’m fit, healthy and ready to go; I’m sure all fighters say this but I’m very happy with my fight preparations.

“Willenhall is only down the road so it is home from home really. I’m the Midlands champion so I represent the whole of the Midlands in my eyes. I’ll soon be English Champion so I then I’ll see anywhere in England is my advantage.

“I got in to boxing for nights like this I like the attention I love the build up, I’ll feel at home with the pressure.”

Whilst paying respect to Essomba, the 26 year-old is supremely confident going into the biggest fight of his fledgling career.

“I haven’t watched too much on him but what I have seen is that he is very experienced, tough and strong,” added Williams. “ He can box and he can fight.

“But I’m confident and can only see a Williams win. The team at BCB have pushed me too hard for me not to be victorious. I know I have the fitness to go all night but I have the skills to force a stoppage. I’m not looking for the stoppage but if it comes believe me I’ll jump on it like a lion to his prey.”

Emerging Stars also features a packed undercard. Antony Woolery, Lauren Johnson, Sean Davis, Craog Morris, Damian Kiwior, Connor Parker, and Connor Lee Jones all feature.

Fans are urged to make note of the new venue – The Willows, Willenhall – and opening times (6.00pm for 7.00pm start).

A press conference will take place on Tuesday at 1.00pm at The ECC Sports & Social club, Showell Road, Wolverhampton, WV10 9NL. The weigh-in will then take place at the ECC at 1.00pm on Friday. All Welcome!