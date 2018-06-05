Jason Moloney inks managerial deal with Dragon Fire Boxing

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

WBA #2, WBO #3, IBF #11, WBC #11 ranked Jason Moloney (current WBA Oceania and Commonwealth Bantamweight Champion) has signed a multi-year managerial deal with Dragon Fire Boxing as he inches his way closer to a world title opportunity.

“Dragon Fire Boxing has guided my career to absolute perfection. Before I turned professional I was always warned that it was extremely important to make sure that I had the right people looking after me and honestly, I couldn’t be happier.

From the very beginning the direction has been clear; as I have continued to improve so have my opponents.

Each fight has been a step up and presented a tougher test than the previous fight which has allowed me to learn and properly develop as a fighter while being tested along the way.

Two fights ago I fought a solid world title challenger (Immanuel Naidjala) who had never been stopped; I was able to pass that test and stop the opponent within 3 rounds.

We then moved on to a tougher test in a former two time World Champion (Kohei Kono) and I was again able to stop this opponent inside the distance.

Now we plan to step up yet again and we hope to take on one of the current World Champions. It is my dream to become World Champion, my team and I have worked very hard to make this happen, and right now I believe we are ready!

The way that Dragon Fire has brought me along and continued to test me with a constant progression of challenging opponents means that I am now confident that we are ready to take on the best in the world and I believe we are good enough to beat them.

The ultimate goal is not only to become World Champions but to stay World Champions, unify the division, and defend our titles over a long period of time.” Says Moloney.

Dragon Fire Boxing is most well-known for WBA Fighter of the Decade Chris “The Dragon” John. Other fighters that Dragon Fire Boxing has trained and/or guided in the past include: –

· Vic Darchinyan

· Danny “The Green Machine” Green

· “The Scorpion” Sakio Bika

· “Action” Jackson Asiku

· Daud “Cino” Yordan

· Gairy “Superman” St Clair

“It has been a joy to work with Moloney since 2015, you couldn’t ask for a better person in and out of the ring. He embodies the same 3 D’s that Chris John lived by: dedication, discipline, and determination. Coming fresh off the six round demolition of former two time World Champion and Japanese legend Kohei Kono, Jason Moloney proved he is the next superstar of world boxing and we have big things coming up for Jason that we are hoping to release very soon.” Said Tony Tolj, Dragon Fire Boxing manager.

“We are now at a very exciting stage of my career and very close to achieving my dream of becoming World Champion.

I want to thank everybody who has supported me along the way and helped me get to this point in my career.

I am extremely lucky to have such amazing support. I hope to make you and all of the country proud by becoming Australia’s next World Champion.” Says Jason “The Smooth One” Moloney.