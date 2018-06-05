Oscar De La Hoya Foundation hosts 18th annual golf classic

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

The Oscar De La Hoya Foundation hosted its 18th annual Golf Classic today at the Lakeside Golf Club to raise funds to help support programs that will benefit the youth and community of East Los Angeles. Celebrities such as George Lopez, Michael Peña, Andy Garcia, Richard Schiff, Cedric the Entertainer and Don Cheadle joined De La Hoya at Lakeside Golf Club for a day of fun competition on the green.

The Foundation annually hosts a boxing gym equipment donation, Thanksgiving dinner giveaway and holiday toy giveaway in addition to supporting the Oscar De La Hoya Ánimo Charter High School, the Cecilia Gonzalez De La Hoya Cancer Center and the Oscar De La Hoya Labor and Delivery Center and Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (both located at White Memorial Hospital in East Los Angeles).

“I am humbled to serve the neighborhoods that I grew up in. It’s super important for me personally to give back to the communities that support kids and families that were like mine,” said Oscar De La Hoya, Chairman and CEO of Golden Boy Promotions. “I am extremely thankful and proud of the partnerships, sponsors, and special guests who have helped the Oscar De La Hoya Foundation Golf Classic raise money for important programs and services that benefit the community of East Los Angeles.”

The 18th Annual Oscar De La Hoya Foundation Golf Classic was sponsored by MGM Resorts International, T-Mobile Arena, Barry’s Tickets, Tecate, California Municipal Finance Authority, HBO Sports, World Boxing Authority, and National Funding Inc. Other sponsors include Chapman, Bird & Tessler, Merrill Lynch, Key Code Media, Fantasy Springs Casino, Adventist Health White Memorial, Clear Channel, World Boxing Organization, and Barker Pacific Group

About The Oscar De La Hoya Foundation:

In 1995, Chairman and CEO Oscar De La Hoya started the Oscar De La Hoya Foundation to help improve the quality of life for the community in his hometown of East Los Angeles.Today, with the help many partners, the foundation serves thousands of people annually. The Oscar De La Hoya Foundation supports the Oscar De La Hoya Ánimo Charter High School, the Cecilia Gonzalez De La Hoya Cancer Center and the Oscar De La Hoya Labor and Delivery Center and Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (both located at White Memorial Hospital in Los Angeles) in addition to various after school programs that promotes positive lives and protect youth from the circumstances of living in underprivileged communities.