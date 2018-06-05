Oscar Negrete returns against Diuhl Olguin

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

NABF Bantamweight Champion Oscar “El Jaguar” Negrete (17-1, 7 KOs) will return in an eight-round bantamweight fight against Dhiul Olguin (13-9-3, 9 KOs) in the main event of the July 6 edition of LA FIGHT CLUB at the Belasco Theater in Downtown Los Angeles, Calif. and televised live on EstrellaTV’s Boxeo Estelar.

Negrete, of Tierraalta, Colombia, built an impressive resume by defeating tough opponents in both the bantamweight and super bantamweight divisions. In his most important victory to date, the 31-year-old defeated Sergio Frias for the NABF Bantamweight Title in the main event Golden Boy Boxing on ESPN in June 2017. Negrete then suffered the first loss of his career in a valiant effort against WBC Super Bantamweight Champion Rey Vargas in Dec. of that year. Negrete will look to fight for a world title in the near future if victorious against Olguin.

“I’m very happy because I will finally make my return,” said Oscar Negrete. “I’m coming back after fighting for a world title, though that loss was at 122. Now, my goal is to fight for a world title in the divison I really belong in, which is 118 pounds. Olguin has a very misleading record, one that his opponents should never be too confident of. I like this fight because he is a fighter who will make high demands of me and will give me a good idea of where I am.”

Olguin is known to fans as a defeater of prospects and contenders. Besides giving tough fights to Manuel “Tino” Avila and Emilio Sanchez, Olguin has scored impressive victories against Kevin “K-Smooth” Rivers, Jr. and Horacio “Violento” Garcia. Olguin looks to prevent Negrete from becoming world champion with a win on July 6.

“I appreciate yet another opportunity that Golden Boy Promotions has offered me,” said Diuhl Olguin. “And once again I will not fail to take advantage of it like I did against Garcia and Rivers. Negrete is a great boxer and I think our styles will mesh well in a way that will give a great fight to the knowledgeable boxing fans of Los Angeles.”

Seniesa “Super Bad” Estrada (13-0, 3 KOs) will return in the eight-round light flyweight against. The native of East Los Angeles, Calif. will deliver her second LA FIGHT CLUBperformance of the year after headlining the event in April. Estrada is coming off a technical knockout victory Amarilis Adorno and plans to fight for a world title in the near future.

Former Olympian Raul “Cougar” Curiel (3-0, 2 KOs) will participate in the first televised fight in a six-round welterweight clash. Super lightweight prospect Blair Cobbs (7-0-1, 5 KOS) will participate in a four-round welterweight battle. Opponents for both will be announced shortly.

Negrete vs. Olguin is an eight-round bantamweight fight presented by Golden Boy Promotions. The event is sponsored by Tecate “THE OFFICIAL BEER OF BOXING” and Casa Mexico Tequila. The fights take place Friday, July 6, 2018 at the Belasco Theater in Los Angeles, Calif. The Boxeo Estelar broadcast will air live on EstrellaTV at 10:00 p.m. ET/7:00 p.m. PT. The card will also stream live on EstrellaTV.com and on YouTube via LBI Media, Inc.’s Fenomeno Studios. Mark your calendars and buy your tickets for the upcoming shows on Aug. 10, and Oct. 12.

Media interested in attending the July 6 edition of LA FIGHT CLUB must be pre-approved for credentials. Credential applications are due Monday, July 2 at 5:00 p.m., and can be found here. Submitting an application does not guarantee approval for a credential. You cannot transfer your credentials to someone else. Media will not be credentialed on-site, no exceptions.

Tickets for LA FIGHT CLUB start at the fan-friendly price of $25 and are available for purchase now at http://www.goldenboytickets.com/ and the Golden Boy Promotions Facebook page.