Bull Eyeing Record Breaking Title Feat For Cunningham

Stefy Bull is eyeing a future record-breaking title feat for Jason Cunningham, if he can beat Paul Economides on June 16 in his hometown of Doncaster.

Cunningham, 23-5 (6), has previously held Commonwealth Title honours at bantam and featherweight, but Bull says he would like his charge to also win the strap at super bantamweight, making him the first British fighter to hold the belt at three different weights.

Topping the bill at the Doncaster Dome, Wales-based Economides, 21-7 (5), will put his Central Area Super Bantamweight Title on the line against Cunningham, on a show jointly promoted by Dennis Hobson and Stefy, and broadcast live by Freesports (Freeview 95, Freesat 252, Sky 424, BT 95, Talk Talk 95).

The event was originally scheduled to be headlined by Curtis Woodhouse facing John Wayne Hibbert but, with that contest scuppered by a Hibbert injury, Bull is delighted at the replacement bill topper, believing it to be a great opportunity for Cunningham to progress his career at his natural weight – super bantam.

“This Doncaster Dome card is a great show, with some great prospects coming through. Obviously, the main event was Woodhouse but we’ve had to pull that because Hibbert has a back injury. So, Jason Cunningham has stepped up and will be moving down to more like his natural weight, super-bantamweight.

“Economides is in the top five at super-bantamweight, so it will be a great chance for Jason if he comes through. He can then really push onto the British, or try and get another Commonwealth title, which would mean he’d have won that title at three different weights, and I’m not sure if that’s been done before [confirmed by Simon Block from the Commonwealth Boxing Council].

“Jason really is a solid fighter and has been one of the best at the lower weights domestically for a few years now. He’s an ABA champion and two-weight Commonwealth champ. So, if he can beat Economides, and I believe he will, and it will be a cracking fight because they’ve both got all-action styles, then Jason can really progress.”

Sheffield-based promoter Hobson formed an alliance with free-to-air broadcaster Freesports last year; this upcoming show being his fourth on the channel. The partnership has already provided excellent viewing – including Liam Cameron stopping Sam Sheedy to win the Commonwealth Middleweight Title, and Josh Wale defending his British bantamweight title against Bobby Jenkinson – and Stefy is relishing contributing to the coverage.

“I’m really looking forward to this show, live on Freesports. It’s a great main event and a stacked undercard with some cracking prospects. Luke Crowcroft is back after three years, he was a top amateur, and I believe he could be a good challenger for Commonwealth Middleweight Champion, Liam Cameron, in the future. That’s what we’re aiming for if Luke can keep winning.

“The main event will definitely be a really entertaining fight, and this will be another good night of boxing on Freesports.”

Dennis Hobson Promotions, in association with Stefy Bull Promotions, presents Paul Economides defending his Central Area Super Bantamweight Title against Jason Cunningham at the Doncaster Dome on June 16. The show will be broadcast live on Freesports.

For ticket information contact 07976 328 015.

