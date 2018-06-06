Claressa Shields vs. Hanna Gabriels Women’s Middleweight World Championship Fight on Friday, June 22 Live on SHOWTIME

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Salita Promotions proudly announces that Superior Buick GMC Cadillac, one of the nation’s largest family of dealerships, has signed on as a sponsor of the upcoming “It’s Our Time to Shine” professional boxing event on Friday, June 22, at Masonic Temple in Detroit, Michigan.

Located in Dearborn and Battle Creek, Michigan, Superior Buick GMC and Superior Buick Cadillac are not just car dealerships, but businesses that stress a family experience. Superior Buick GMC and Superior Buick Cadillac want you to LOVE your next vehicle.

Featuring two-time Olympic Gold Medalist and unified women’s super middleweight Champion Claressa Shields attempting to become a two-division world champion against unified 154-pound champion Hanna Gabriels, “It’s our Time to Shine” will be televised live on SHOWTIME BOXING: SPECIAL EDITION (10 p.m. ET/PT). The two champions will be contesting for the vacant IBF and WBA Middleweight World Championships.

“It’s fantastic to have the support of one of the most premiere and fastest growing family of dealerships in the country based in the city of Detroit support this historic world class event on June 22,” said Salita Promotions Founder, Dmitriy Salita. ‘Detroit is synonymous with the car industry. It’s very meaningful to myself and all the fighters on the show that Superior is putting its engine in full gear to support our night of boxing.”

Superior Buick GMC Cadillac released the following statement: “Superior Buick GMC Cadillac is a proud sponsor of Salita Promotions, and home to the largest new vehicle inventory in Michigan. – – Good. Better. Superior.”

Shields (5-0, 2 KOs), who grew up in nearby Flint, was the first American boxer in history – male or female – to win consecutive Olympic Gold Medals. The 23-year-old turned professional following the 2016 Olympics and became unified women’s super middleweight world champion in just her fourth professional fight. Shields now begins her first camp with renowned trainer John David Jackson as she attempts to become a two-division champion.

Two-division champion Gabriels (18-1-1, 11 KOs) is the reigning WBA and WBO World Champion. The native of Costa Rica won her first world title at welterweight in 2009 and has since fought in an astounding 11 consecutive world-title fights. The 35-year-old won her first belt in the 154-pound division in 2010 and became unified champion in 2016. In her last bout, Gabriels avenged the only loss on her record, a 2013 defeat to then-undefeated title challenger Oxandia Castillo. She looks to become a three-division world champion on June 22.

SHOWTIME BOXING: SPECIAL EDITION will also feature extensive highlights of unified women’s middleweight champion Christina Hammer (22-0, 10 KOs) as she defends her WBC & WBO titles in her U.S. debut against former world champion Tori Nelson (17-1-3, 2 KOs).

Tickets for the event, which is promoted by Salita Promotions, are available at Ticketmaster.com or at the Masonic Temple Box Office at (313) 832-7100. VIP tickets are priced at $300, ringside tickets at $125, and remaining tickets at $75, $50 and $35. To learn more about our sponsor or to view available inventory, visit www.superioronline.com.