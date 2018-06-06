Connor Lee Jones: “I Can’t Wait To Get In There”

Dudley’s amateur sensation Connor Lee Jones will be making his eagerly anticipated transition to the professional ranks on Saturday 9th June on BCB Promotions Emerging Stars show at Willow’s Banqueting Suite in Willenhall writes Jai Randhawa.

Jones is a highly decorated amateur winning both the Midlands and English junior titles during his time in the amateur ranks.

“I just can’t wait to get in there and make the transition into the professional game, I know that my first couple of fights will be massive learning experiences for me, it’s all going to be about getting used to how everything is in the pro ranks.”

Jones has been under the tutelage of world class coaches such as Bob Dillon during his career and has praised the impact his coaches have had on him and the way they’ve helped him make the transition into the professional ranks.

“Guys like Bob Dillon really are world class coaches and they know the ins and outs of boxing which has really helped me prepare for my pro debut”.

On his fighting style Jones added: “I am very comfortable with both boxing off the back foot and picking my shots and also really pushing the pace of fights and being on the front foot. I think I’m able to balance between the two really well and mix it up when I have to.”

“It’s also nice to be making my debut on a show with so many other talented boxers I’ve trained and spent time alongside like Craig Morris and Lauren Johnson.”

June 9th will mark the start of Jones’ professional career and I have no doubt that the journey Connor will embark on under BCB promotions will be something special for fight fans to witness.

Emerging Stars will be topped by a ten-round battle for the English bantamweight title between Kyle Williams and defending champion Thomas Essomba.

There is also a packed undercard. Anthony Woolery, Lauren Johnson, Sean Davis, Craig Morris, Damian Kiwior and Connor Parker are all in action.

Fans are urged to make note of the new venue – The Willows, Willenhall – and opening times (6.00pm for 7.00pm start).

Tickets are on sale now, priced at £40, which will be £45 on the door. VIP ringside passes are £65. To buy, contact the boxers or visit iboxingtickets.com.