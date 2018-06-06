Teammate Hopes Upton Can Stun Cheeseman

Essex Middleweight Mitch Frearson is hopeful of his team-mate Pauly Upton pulling off an upset when he fights Ted Cheeseman on Wednesday night.

The two Londoners clash for the WBA International Super-Welterweight title in what looks like to be an entertaining Matchroom card at York Hall.

Topped by Lawrence Okolie’s contest for the Commonwealth against Swindon’s Luke Watkins it also features former amateur sensation Dannniyar Yeleussinov and ABA winner Reece Bellotti.

See Also

And Frearson, who made an impressive debut on the MTK London show last month, is confident that Upton has the attributes to cause Cheeseman problems.

“I genuinely think Paul has got what it takes to beat him (Cheeseman), but obviously it’s not going to be easy,” he said.

“Everyone knows Cheeseman is a classy operator, he’s got a great work rate but with what Pauly has been working on then it’s going to be a great fight.

“I certainly know he is fit enough, this is the best shape I have ever seen him in and we have the same S&C coach so I know what he has gone through – the engine is there.

“I think if Pauly can keep Ted where he wants him and uses all his attributes then I can see Pauly winning a close decision.