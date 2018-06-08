Joseph Parker’s next fight announced

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Explosive heavyweights Dillian ‘The Body Snatcher’ Whyte and Joseph Parker will collide head on at The O2 in London on July 28 (July 29 NZ) in a bout that is sure to be seen as a ‘people’s eliminator’ for a rematch with WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua.

Whyte, who famously staggered Joshua with a crashing left hook in a 2015 British Heavyweight Title bout, has vowed to do what Joshua couldn’t and KO recently dethroned WBO champion Parker – a result which would bolster the 23-1 slugger’s already compelling case for a rematch with his only conqueror.

Parker, too, is viewing what shapes as another blockbuster on UK soil as a stepping stone back to Joshua – and chance to pick up where the pair left off in April after 12 rugged rounds that ended with the Kiwi surrendering his WBO title.

Whyte has already come out swinging in the pre-match jousting, questioning Parker’s bravery in what he viewed as an overly defensive display against Joshua.

“There’s going to be blood, pain and a knockout. I’m bang up for this,” Whyte said.

“Parker’s a good fighter but he didn’t show much courage against Joshua – hopefully he’ll be a bit more adventurous and come to have a fight against me.

“I like challenges and I rise to them, this is a big fight and I’ll be training very hard as always. There’s a massive incentive there to try and stop him.

“We’re back at The O2, it’s always a great atmosphere inside the arena and I’ll be looking to get a similar result to my last fight there.

“Beating Parker should almost guarantee me a World Title shot but let’s see… He’s going to be very desperate, I’m expecting the best Joseph Parker because he can’t afford to have back to back defeats.”

Parker, whose 24-1 (18 KO) record closely mirrors Whyte’s, laughed off Whyte’s barb, insisting he was looking forward to taking on an opponent who wouldn’t hide behind his jab all night.

“We’ve both been in with AJ. One of us ended the fight on our feet, the other didn’t. That pretty much speaks for itself,” said Parker – the only fighter to so far take Joshua the full distance.

“I’m really looking forward to fighting Dillian. He’s got a big mouth and says some funny things – and he’s also highly entertaining in the ring. It’ll be an incredible fight. There’s no doubt about that.

“I’m really happy with how things have worked out. I know it took a lot of hard work from my team to get this over the line.”

Parker’s promoter David Higgins of Duco Events predicted the fight would be the most compelling heavyweight contest of the year – and would be viewed by boxing fans the world over as an unofficial eliminator for a rematch with Joshua.

“This a proper 50-50 fight,” Higgins said. “It could go either way. That makes it the most interesting heavyweight fight this year.

“It’s the people’s eliminator. Whyte shook up Joshua and Parker is the first man to take him the distance. There’s no doubt the winner should move into a mandatory challenger spot.

“Dillian’s a good fighter who takes chances. He’s incredibly dangerous. We saw that with the way he KO’d Lucas Browne. Joseph will have to deal with a physical and verbal onslaught – but he’s well and truly up for the challenge.

“He’s coming off what is probably the second biggest pay per view event in European history and has already earned respect with the British public. His goal is to shut Whyte up by knocking him out and then get a rematch with Joshua – with a different referee.”

Higgins said reports Parker was to face American Bryant Jennings in the United States in his next fight were always premature.

“Boxing is the riskiest business in the world,” Higgins said. “A promoter’s job is to find the best opportunity for their boxer. That means keeping all options on the table.

“I make no apologies for making the best possible deal for Joseph Parker. The reality is no deal was ever going to happen without the Parkers being fully satisfied with what was on the table.

“This fight is a great opportunity for Joseph and for Dillian. It’s a fight the world wants to see.

“Yes, we were negotiating with Jennings but we were also negotiating with other parties. In the end, Eddie Hearn and I managed to make a deal that has lead to what will be one of the most compelling heavyweight fights of the year.

“It’s a real credit to Eddie Hearn and Dillian that we’ve been able to make this fight happen. They’ve been confident and decisive from the outset – and that was a huge factor in getting us to where we are today.”

Matchroom Boxing chief Eddie Hearn paid tribute to both fighters for taking on a huge challenge.

“This fight came out of nowhere and I can’t quite believe it’s happening,” Hearn said.

“Two guys that will fight anyone agreed a fight within hours and now we have the prospect of a brilliant heavyweight match up that will play a major part in shaping the division.

“Dillian has become a major force and Joseph is putting it all on the line after taking AJ the distance for the first time. Both want a return shot at the title and a win in such a high profile match up will be more effective than any eliminator – this could be a classic.

“We are planning a big night and a huge card at The O2 on July 28 and I really do take my hat off to Dillian and Joseph for taking on this challenge.”