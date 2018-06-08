Lenny Fuller Aiming for Southern Area Crown

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Super-welterweight Lenny Fuller admits he has plans to be challenging for a Southern Area title within the next 12 months.

The 23 year-old is back in action 7th July on JE Promotions Mote Park Leisure Centre show.

After what he describes in his own words as a ‘limited’ amateur career, Fuller is beginning to turn heads with his fan friendly style.

The unbeaten prospect has his sights set on Billy Bird, the current Southern Area Champion who overcame Matt McCarthy in December on MTK London’s show.

And Fuller, who has been sparring Southern Area champion Louis Greene in preparation for his next bout, says his team have spoken about fighting for the title.

He said: “My manager and promoter have sat down and we think a Southern Area Challenge in 12-months or so is achievable.

“I’ve been sparring some top boxers in preparation for my next fight like Challenge Belt southpaw Charlie Shane and Southern Area Champion Louis Greene.

“It’s a great range of sparring I’ve been getting in and I’m looking forward to putting on a show come July.

“After winning my debut it couldn’t have gone any better, putting him over gave me a huge buzz.

“Tickets for my next fight can be bought through my or my Instagram (@lennyfuller_boxing).

“I’d like to say a thank you to my sponsors Citywide Electricals, Clarity Property Clearance, Mark Davis accountants and AC Kitchen Fitters.”