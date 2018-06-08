Tyson Fury is taking Sefer Seferi as serious as he took Wladimir Klitschko

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Former Unified Heavyweight World Champion Tyson Fury took one more step toward ending his 31-month exile from the sport as he met face-to-face with Sefer Seferi at the final press conference Wednesday at the Midland Hotel in Manchester.

SHOWTIME Sports will live stream the long-awaited return of Fury (25-0, 18 KOs), a former WBA, WBO and IBF Heavyweight World Champion, this Saturday, June 9 from Manchester Arena when he faces Sefer Seferi in a 10-round heavyweight bout from Manchester Arena. The SHOWTIME BOXING INTERNATIONAL® social media offering will stream live exclusively to U.S. audiences on the SHOWTIME Boxing Facebook page and SHOWTIME Sports YouTube Channel beginning at 4:30 p.m. ET/1:30 p.m. PT.

Here’s what Fury had to say on Wednesday:

“If he has knocked out 21 men before, if he gets it on my chin he will knock me out too.

“I look at Sefer like I look at Wladimir Klitschko, Deontay Wilder, Anthony Joshua, anybody. He’s a dangerous puncher.

“I could have picked someone a lot easier than Sefer; someone to knock out in a round. But I need rounds.”

On his Heavyweight rivals: “They know the message – I’m back. I don’t ever remember feeling any better than I do now.

“I feel sharper now, more power. I fell out of love with the game but now the love is thriving, we are back on fire for one another.

“You’re going to be the best Tyson Fury you have ever seen.”

“There are no nerves at all. I feel like I have been a goldfish in a tank, trapped and now I am getting released back into the river where I belong. So just put me there and watch me swim.”

“I don’t ever remember feeling any better than I do now. I feel shaper now, faster than I’ve ever been, more power, I just want it more.

“It was a lost relationship, it was like I was married to the game too long and we sort of fell out of love with each other.”

In the opening bout of the live stream, local hero Terry Flanagan (33-0, 13 KO’s) will look to become a two-division world champion when he clashes with unbeaten American Maurice Hooker (23-0-3, 16 KO’s) for the vacant WBO Super Lightweight crown. This will be the third live streaming boxing event this year on SHOWTIME Sports social media platforms.

Live coverage for the Frank Warren promoted event will be provided by BT Sport with U.K. sportscasters John Rawling providing the blow-by-blow and Richie Woodhall the analysis. Boxing broadcaster Ray Flores and analyst Chris Mannix will deliver pre and post-fight analysis from Staples Center in Los Angeles for the SHOWTIME Sports audience.

The live stream of Fury vs. Seferi will precede that evening’s SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING® doubleheader that features WBA Featherweight World Champion Leo Santa Cruz in a highly anticipated rematch against former world champion Abner Mares live on SHOWTIME (10 p.m. ET/PT, delayed in the West Coast) from Staples Center. In the co-feature, Jermell Charlo will face Austin Trout for the WBC Super Welterweight World Championship.