Andrew Moloney inks deal with Dragon Fire Boxing

WBC #4, WBA #5, IBF #5, WBO #11 ranked Andrew Moloney (current WBA Oceania, Commonwealth & OPBF Super Flyweight Champion) has signed a multi-year managerial deal with Dragon Fire Boxing and the Ring Magazine #9 is knocking on the door for the World Title.

“Even though Boxing is an individual sport, you are only as good as the team you have around you and I couldn’t be happier with Dragon Fire Boxing (Tony Tolj & Angelo Hyder) and the way they have managed my career.

I am now rated in the top 5 by the WBA, WBC and IBF and knocking on the door of a World Title fight.

The way Dragon Fire Boxing has guided my career has been absolutely perfect.

Not only do they have me world rated across all sanctioning bodies they have also made sure that I have been tested along the way so when it comes time for me to fight for a World Title, I win the title and remain Champion for a long time.

It’s easy for me to see why Dragon Fire have guided so many World Champions over the years and I look forward to being the next one” – States Moloney

“Andrew Moloney is a class act in and out of the ring. There was proven pedigree with Moloney in the amateur system winning the Gold Medal in Glasgow Commonwealth games. He has transitioned well in the pros, chalking up 17 wins from 17 starts. Along the way picking up the Victorian state, National & WBA Oceania titles all in his first 5 fights. Andrew has defended his WBA Oceania title 8 times now. Andrew now joins twin brother Jason in our stable and we couldn’t be more excited for the future.” – states Tony Tolj

“This is such an exciting time in my career. I am now in a position where we could get the call up to fight for a World Titles at any time.

I am extremely great full for the amazing support I have received so far in my career and with no Australians currently holding a World Title I really hope Australia can get behind me as I aim to change that and become Australia’s next World Champion”. – Andrew “The Monster” Moloney