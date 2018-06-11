Cunningham: ‘Gill Knows I’d Have Stopped Him In One More Round’

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Jason Cunningham, 23-5 (6), is convinced he would have stopped touted star Jordan Gill if there had been just one more round in their fight in February.

Cunningham faces Wales-based Paul Economides for the Central Area Super Bantamweight Title on June 16 in his hometown, at the Doncaster Dome. The battle is live on Freesports (Freeview 95, Freesat 252, Sky 422, BT 95, Talk Talk 95) and Jason but is hoping for better luck than in his fight with Gill.

The pair clashed at Manchester’s Victoria Warehouse, with Cambridgeshire’s Gill undefeated in eighteen fights and being hailed as one of the UK’s next big boxing prospects. Despite being over early, Cunningham weathered the storm and had Gill out on his feet in the final tenth round, only for the bell to end proceedings.

“One hundred per cent, I’d have got him out of there,” said Jason, who is a former two-weight Commonwealth champion at bantamweight and featherweight. “And he knows deep down that another round and I’d have finished him.

“Don’t get me wrong, I was very impressed with him, he boxed really well but, over the championship distance of 12 rounds, I would have definitely stopped him.

“I was gutted afterwards because he was clearly gone and it just didn’t happen for me, but it’s all a learning curve. I don’t regret taking the fight though because I’ve always taken risks. Sometimes they pay off, sometimes they don’t, but I’ll be a champion again.”

Jason is determined to campaign now at his natural weight – super bantamweight – revealing he only fought at featherweight after accepting a title offer too good to refuse. The 28-year-old, who was an ABA champion, is aiming to break records by eventually holding the Commonwealth Title at three different weights; and beating Economides would be the first step towards that dream.

“I moved up to featherweight because we got an opportunity at the Commonwealth Title against Ben Jones, so I obviously jumped at that. I went down there [York Hall, London] as the away fighter and upset the odds by beating him. So, I ended up at featherweight with that title but, ideally, super bantamweight is my weight and I’ll have more success there than in any other division.

“I’m not looking past anybody, not past Economides, but I would like to make history by winning the Commonwealth Title in three different weight classes. I absolutely can’t wait to appear on Freesports. This will be my third TV fight in a row and this one is in my home town. To finally have TV coverage in Doncaster is going to be very special, and I want to put on a performance for everybody.”

Dennis Hobson Promotions, in association with Stefy Bull Promotions, presents Paul Economides defending his Central Area Super Bantamweight Title against Jason Cunningham at the Doncaster Dome on June 16. The show will be broadcast live on Freesports.

For ticket information contact 07976 328 015.