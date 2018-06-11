Mike Lee defeats Jose Hernandez

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

WBO number-3 ranked light heavyweight contender Mike Lee Broke his rib in the 1st round, but still claimed the NABO Light Heavyweight title with a 10-round unanimous decision over Jose Hernandez at the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois.

Lee pressed the action as he looked to land power shots early. Hernandez fought gamely, but Lee was consistent with his right and left hands.

Lee showed incredible heart, as in round one, he suffered a broken rib and had trouble breathing throughout the whole ten round fight.

Hernandez was cut from Lee’s work, and the Notre Dame graduate cruised home with the victory by scores of 97-93 on all judges cards.

With the victory, Lee remains perfect with a record of 21-0, and will now look to face any of the world champions in either the light heavyweight or super middleweight divisions.

“I came out wanting the knockout,” said Lee. “I give credit to Jose, he was tough. I got a little excited early, and I was a little sloppy. In the beginning, I was just throwing power shots, I wasn’t double jabbing and using my athletic ability. Every fight is a learning lesson, and tonight I had to bite down and get the win.”

With the win, Lee will now look to challenge any of the champions and big names in and around his weight class.

“Let’s go. I want a shot at the world title. Whether it is at 168 pounds or 175 pounds, I am just waiting on a phone call. We wanted to fight Julio Cesar Chavez, Jr., but I don’t know what happened with that. I just want someone with the belt.”