Undefeated Toledo Fireman Deandre Ware Defeats Enrique Collazo In A Battle Of Undefeated Super-Middleweights
-DeAndre Ware scored the biggest win of his young career as he won an eight-round majority decision over 2012 Olympian and previously undefeated Enrique Collazo in a super middleweight bout at King’s Theatre in Brooklyn, New York.
After a tactical first three rounds, Ware took over the fight with relentless pressure while landing powerful shots to the head and body that forced Collazo to wilt.
Ware, who is a full-time fireman, specifically asked to fight Collazo, and he came through with flying colors as he won by the scores of 77-75 twice, and 76-76.
The bout was the 1st time that Ware navigated the 8 round distance, and he got stronger with each passing round.
“This was the biggest fight of my career,” said Ware. “I am thankful for this opportunity, and I am looking forward to my career taking off after this big win. We are on our way to the top.”
Said David McWater, CEO of Split-T Management, “This was a great win for all of us. DeAndre has been working hard, and was patiently waiting for his opportunity to come, and when it did, he came up with a big performance. He should be a player in the super middleweight division real soon.”
ABOUT SPLIT-T MANAGEMENT
Headed by David McWater, Split-T Management has amassed one of the top stables in boxing.
Their impressive roster includes:
World Rated Contenders
IBF Super Lightweight Mandatory Title Challenger Ivan Baranchyk
Welterweight “The New” Ray Robinson
Former Bantamweight Title Challenger Antonio Nieves
2016 Olympians
Lightweight Teofimo Lopez
Junior Middleweight Charles Conwell
Bantamweight Antonio Vargas
Undefeated Prospects
Heavyweights: Stephen Shaw, Marcus Carter, Yegor Plevako
Cruiserweights: Joshua Temple, “Mighty” Joe Jones
Light Heavyweights: Joseph Williams, Bortirali Mamajonov
Super Middleweights: Isiah Steen, DeAndre Ware, Isiah Jones
Middleweights: Marquis Moore, Raquel Miller
Junior Middleweights: Ardreal Holmes, Hurshidbek Normatov, Fred Wilson, Jr.
Welterweight’s Janelson Bocachica, Poindexter Knight, Mark Dawson, Boubacar Sylla, Brian Ceballo
Junior Lightweight: Erick De Leon