Tito Acosta & Carlos Buitrago Open Workout Pictures

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Cotto Promotions hosted open workouts today in Puerto Rico to promote this Saturday’s “La Batalla” pay-per-view card, headlined by the 12-round main event between World Boxing Organization Light Flyweight World Champion Tito Acosta (17-1, 17 KOs) and challenger Carlos “Chocorroncito” Buitrago (30-3-1, 17 KOs), airing live on PPV from the Coliseo de Puerto Rico Center in Hato Rey, Puerto Rico,

La Batalla: Acosta vs. Buitrago is presented by Miguel Cotto Promotions, and H2 Entertainment, in association with DIRECTV Puerto Rico.

Integrated Sports Media is distributing the La Batalla: Acosta vs. Buitrago card in the United States on cable, satellite and digital pay-per-view via iN Demand, Vubiquity, DIRECTV, DISH and live-streamed worldwide (excluding Puerto Rico.on the FITE.TV app and website (www.fite.tv), starting at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT, for a suggested retail price of only $34.95.

See Also

More pictures below from today’s “La Batalla” workouts:

