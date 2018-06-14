TwitterFacebook

Acosta-Buitrago PPV press conference quotes from Puerto Rico

14 June 2018
The final “La Batalla” press conference was held today in advance of this Saturday’s pay-per-view card, headlined by the 12-round main event between World Boxing Organization (WBO) Light Flyweight World Champion Tito Acosta (17-1, 17 KOs) and challenger Carlos “Chocorroncito” Buitrago (30-3-1, 17 KOs), airing live on PPV from the Coliseo de Puerto Rico Center in Hato Rey, Puerto Rico,

La Batalla: Acosta vs. Buitrago is presented by Miguel Cotto Promotions, and H2 Entertainment, in association with DIRECTV Puerto Rico.

Integrated Sports Media is distributing the La Batalla: Acosta vs. Buitrago card in the United States on cable, satellite and digital pay-per-view via iN Demand, Vubiquity, DIRECTV, DISH and live-streamed worldwide (excluding Puerto Rico.on the FITE.TV app and website (www.fite.tv), starting at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT, for a suggested retail price of only $34.95.

PRESS CONFERENCE QUOTES

Tito Acosta: “I am very excited about this Saturday night’s fight. I’ve been training really hard to get a big win over Buitrago. I only have one thing to tell him about Saturday: he will fail to capture the title and I will remain as a world champion in front of all my fans in Puerto Rico.”

Carlos Buitrago: “I feel healthy and strong. I had a very intense camp I came here with my mind clear and focus with my dream of becoming a world champion this victory is for my country of Nicaragua”

PPV BOUT SHEET

MAIN EVENT – WBO JUNIOR FLYWEIGHT WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP (12)
Tito Acosta (17-1, 17 KOs), Champion, San Juan, Puerto Rico
vs.
Carlos “Chocorroncito” Buitrago (30-3-1, 17 KOs), Challenger, Managua, Nicaragua

CO-FEATURE – JUNIOR WELTERWEIGHTS (8)
Kevin Nieves (12-1-1, 5 KOs), Comerio, Puerto Tico
vs.
Jean C. “Lobo” Torres (10-0, 7 KOs), Trujillo Alto, Puerto Rico

FEATHERWEIGHTS (8)
Bryan Chevalier (9-1-1, 8 KOs), Bayamon, Puerto Rico
vs.
Ricardo Rodriguez (10-2-1, 6 KOs), Mayaguez, Puerto Rico

SUPER FEATHERIGHTS (6)
Edwin “Chin” Valentin (4-0, 4 KOs), Salinas, Puerto Rico
vs.
Pedro Vincente (5-1, 2 KOs), Mayaguez, Puerto Rico

(all fights & fighters subject to change).

