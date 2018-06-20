Peter Fury says Hughie Fury is ready for Anthony Joshua now

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

The father and trainer of former world title challenger Hughie Fury 21-1 (11) says his son is ready for a shot at unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua 21- (20) and would “gladly take” a fight with him if was offered.

The comments from Peter Fury come after Hughie was installed at number five in the latest IBF rankings.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Fury said he was planning a September return for Hughie who was last in action on May when he defeated Sam Sexton for the BBBofC British heavyweight title in Bolton. It was his first fight since losing a majority decision to then-WBO heavyweight champion Joseph Parker 24-1 (18) of New Zealand in Manchester last September.

See Also

“He’s ready. If we could challenge for it tomorrow, we would. We’re just going to see who we can get, and get him back in the mandatory position as soon as possible,” said Fury Sr. “We wholeheartedly believe in Hughie and we’re looking forward to getting there, but that’s not quite going to be yet, so we have to look at the next fight, and take it from there.

“As soon as it comes available, if Hughie is fortunate enough to be in that position, we’ll gladly take it.”

Another option for Hughie could be Kubrat Pulev 25-1 (13), who was due to face Dillian Whyte 23-1 (17) in an IBF eliminator until the Brixton bomber changed lanes and opted for a fight against Kiwi former champ Parker on July 28 instead.

As a response the IBF has ordered Pulev to lock horns with American Jarrell Miller 21-0-1 (18) for the right to face Joshua although an agreement has not yet been reached, leaving the door open for Fury’s promoter Mick Hennessy to reach a deal for the Bulgarian “Cobra” to face Fury instead.

“It would be a good fight between Pulev and Hughie,” said Fury Sr. “That’s a fight we would definitely be interested in, if it could be made. I know Mick [Hennessy] is looking at all options at the moment.”

Joshua has been in negotiations with WBC heavyweight champion Deontay “The Bronze Bomber” Wilder 40-0 (39) of the United States for a big money unification bout that would put all four of the major sanctioning bodies titles in the hands of the winner.

It’s a fight that Fury Sr would like to see.

“I think it’s a great fight, if both fighters can make it,” said Fury Sr. “They’re both big punchers, they’re both world champions. I think that’s a fight everybody wants to see right now.

“I think it’s a massive fight for world boxing, not just British boxing. It’s a tremendous, mouth-watering fight, so hopefully it can get made.

“I think it’s a genuine pick and choose them fight. They’ve both got qualities, so it’s not a foregone conclusion for any man. It’s a tough fight, for both of them.”