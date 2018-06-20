WBO featherweight champion Oscar Valdez champing at the bit to get back in the ring

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Hot on the heels of the announcement of WBO “interim” featherweight champion Carl Frampton’s title defence against Australian Luke Jackson in August, fully-fledged WBO featherweight champion Oscar Valdez 24-0 (19) has revealed his plan to return to the ring in December – pending his doctor’s approval.

The 27-year-old Mexican had his jaw broken by an over-the-weight Scott Quigg 34-2-2 (25) in March when he outboxed the Brit over 12-rounds at the StubHub Centre in Carson, California to win by scores of 117-111 twice and 118-110. The 29-year-old Quigg weighed in two-and-a-half pounds heavy at the official weigh-in .

The injury has forced Valdez to sit out the rest of the year and while he says he feels fine right now, he knows he will require medical clearance before he can step back into the prize ring.

“I would love to fight in December,” Valdez said to ESPN.com. “We’re just waiting on the doctor to give us the okay. But me, personally, I feel okay.

“But obviously when I say these things to my dad and Frank [Espinoza, his manager] say no, we need a doctor’s okay. So I’m just waiting on the doctor to give me the okay so I can go in there and fight.

“I know a boxing career is very short. I’m 27. I want to get as many fights as possible.”

While Valdez has been sidelined the WBO wasted no time in sanctioning an interim title that was contested between Northern Ireland’s Frampton and American-Filipino Nonito Donaire just a month after the Valdez-Quigg bout.

Sooner or later Valdez will have to face the winner of the Frampton versus Jackson bout scheduled to take place at Belfast’s Windsor Park on August 18 but it’s unlikely to happen first-up for the likeable champion.

Until then, Valdez just wants his promoter Bob Arum of Top Rank to keep him in mind.

“We’ll talk to Bob about when is my next fight. Hopefully, it will be soon because I can’t wait to get in there,” Valdez said.