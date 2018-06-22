Chisora says Parker will “batter” Whyte, while new documentary reveals Parker’s brother has brain injury leading up to AJ bout

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Former heavyweight contender Dereck Chisora has tipped ex-WBO heavyweight champion Joseph Parker 24-1 (18) to beat up his countryman Dillian Whyte 23-1 (17) when the two clash at London’s O2 arena on July 28.

“He’s going to get battered,” said Chisora of Whyte. “Joseph is very fast, it will be a good fight anyway.”

The comments come as no great surprise after the controversial result of the fight between Chisora and Whyte in 2016 that was awarded to the 30-year-old “Body Snatcher” by split decision.

Last month they clashed at ringside at the Tony Bellew versus David Haye fight, with Whyte retaliating by blocking “Del Boy” from his social media accounts.

Meanwhile, Parker this week revealed that a potentially fatal brain injury suffered by his brother and fellow boxer John was diagnosed during the lead-up to the Anthony Joshua fight.

The 26-year-old Parker, who is very close with John, was giving the news almost in passing by his father Dempsey.

“I called my dad at home and we had a good chat,” Parker reveals in the new Sky Sports NZ documentary Joseph Parker: Metamorphosis. “We had a few good laughs. And out of nowhere he said ‘oh yeah, your brother’s not fighting’. Why is that? ‘Oh, there’s something wrong with his brain.’ I said ‘what do you mean, dad?’. He said it so casually.”

John, a talented former amateur with three pro bouts under his belt, was scheduled to fight on the undercard but was quickly withdrawn after the results were known.

“This was my first international fight and under international rules I had to get a full body scan to make sure I was eligible to fight,” said John Parker. “After the scan they contacted my coach Bryan Barry and he called me up. He said ‘Look John, it’s really important, I need you to come home.’ That was unusual. I thought, ‘Oh damn, what have I done, I’m sure I hung up my washing’.”

There were concerns at first that the news might negatively impact Parker’s performance against Joshua, but the former WBO champion turned in a classy performance despite being outboxed down the stretch.

“I called Bryan and found out that John had had an MRI scan which showed an aneurism in his brain which is like a little blood clot,” said Parker. “We looked it up and found out it was life threatening if the little bubble popped because you’d bleed out in the brain … and potentially die.

“I’m gutted he’s going to miss the fight but I’m so happy he’s not fighting. We’re going to fix this.

“It’s important that every fighter every year gets a check-up. You don’t want to risk your life if there’s something wrong. You can always miss out on a fight but you can never get your life back.”

Joseph Parker: Metamorphosis will screen in New Zealand on Sky Sports 3 on Monday, July 2 at 8:30pm.