Josh Taylor: “I belong among the best in the world”

22 June 2018
Josh Taylor
Press Release

Josh Taylor: “It’s definitely the biggest step up of my career so far. I’m one hundred percent confident in my ability, and I’m ready to go on Saturday. I can’t wait to go in there and prove a point, and show that I belong among the best in the world.”

Viktor Postol: “I am looking forward to fight night now. It is great for me to have the chance to get back to the top of the division with a win, and I am determined to become a world champion again. I have fought in many big fights, and even though I know it will be tough, I believe I have what it takes to beat Josh Taylor.”

Barry McGuigan: “We’re thrilled to bits about this fight, and both men are in great shape. We know we’re in for an exciting contest, and I think the public will benefit more than anyone. We’ve got a host of young talent on the undercard too, and it’ll be a great night for Scottish boxing.”

This huge night of championship boxing on Saturday June 23rd also features an action-packed undercard alongside a stellar main event.

Undefeated heavyweight prospect Martin Bakole (10-0-0) defends his IBO Continental title against the towering DL Jones (8-1-1) over ten rounds.

Bantamweight sensation Lee McGregor (3-0-0) challenges for the vacant IBF World Youth Bantamweight title against Tanzania’s up-and-coming Goodluck Mrema (22-2-0).

Undefeated IBO World lightweight champion Chantelle Cameron (6-0-0) will square off against former World title challenger Natalia Vanesa del Valle Aguirre (8-11-3).

LIMITED TICKETS FOR JOSH TAYLOR vs VIKTOR POSTOL AT THE SSE HYDRO, GLASGOW ON SATURDAY JUNE 23RD ARE STILL ON SALE – PRICED £40, £60, £80 AND VIP INNER RINGSIDE AT £150 + BOOKING FEES, AND AVAILABLE FROM WWW.TICKETMASTER.CO.UK OR CALL 0844 844 0444.

