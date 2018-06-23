Joe Cordina clashes with Sean Dodd for Commonwealth crown

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Joe Cordina will tackle Sean ‘Masher’ Dodd for the vacant Commonwealth Lightweight title in the latest instalment of the JDNXTGEN series at the Ice Arena Cardiff on August 4, live on Sky Sports.

Cordina fights for his second pro title on home turf once again having landed the WBA International strap at Principality Stadium in March with a third round stoppage win over Hakim Ben Ali on the undercard of Anthony Joshua’s Heavyweight unification blockbuster with Joseph Parker.

That was the ‘Welsh Wizard’s’ second outing at his national stadium having boxed on the undercard of Joshua’s clash with Carlos Takam in October, and Cordina headlines a show for the first time in his eighth pro outing, with former champion Dodd providing a stiff step-up for that the 26 year old is relishing.

“I can’t wait to be fighting at home once again,” said Cordina. “This is the perfect fight for me to explode on the domestic scene and there’s added incentive to add another title to my collection.

Masher has been there and done it but I think I’ll be too fresh for him.

“Whilst it was great boxing on the two AJ shows in Cardiff, all eyes will be on me now topping the show which gives me that extra spring in my step.

“I’ve seen a few of my Team GB mates win the Commonwealth title in recent weeks and now it’s my turn, I won’t let this opportunity slip in front of my own fans.”

Dodd gets the chance to regain the Commonwealth crown at the first attempt having fallen to Tommy Coyle in Liverpool in April. That was a second defence for the Birkenhead man, who claimed the title on Merseyside against Lee Appleyard last April and returned to the Echo Arena to see off local rival Tom Stalker in September.

‘Masher’ is itching to get his hands back on the title and believes experience will be key against the young Rio Olympian.

“This is a great opportunity for me to reclaim the Commonwealth Title,” said Dodd. “It didn’t go my way last time around, but that’s boxing. I’m back in another meaningful fight and am determined to win that belt back away from home.

“I’ll bring an army down to Cardiff, so Joe’s home advantage will be cancelled out. He’s an exciting young talent but I’ll be looking to use all my experience on the night – I honestly can’t wait to get back to business.”

A stacked undercard will support the main event in the Welsh capital, and it’s a huge night for Wales’ Commonwealth gold medal man Sean McGoldrick fighting on home soil for the first time in the paid ranks in his seventh pro fight.

Natasha Jonas steps up her hunt for World honours with a first defence of her WBA Super-Featherweight Inter-Continental title, Rio Olympic gold medal stand-out Daniyar Yeleussinov fights for the third time in the pros, unbeaten Featherweight talent Jordan Gill continues his journey to more titles and there’s more action to be added.

“I’m excited to be bringing JDNXTGEN to Cardiff for the first time and even more excited by the main event,” said promoter Eddie Hearn. “Joe Cordina has looked sensational since his pro debut but now faces a different test all together in a very experienced and gritty Masher Dodd who is determined to win his title back.

“The undercard is stacked with talent. Local boy and Commonwealth Games gold medallist Sean McGoldrick finally getting the chance to box in Wales and 2012 Olympian Natasha Jonas will defend her WBA Inter-Continental title. Rio Olympic gold medallist Daniyar Yeleussinov is in action again and undefeated Featherweight star Jordan Gill continues to hunt down titles. There’s lots more to add and plenty of Welsh talent on this juicy August 4 card.”

Tickets for August 4 are on sale now at www.stubhub.co.uk priced at £40 (unreserved) £70 (reserved floor seats) and £150 (ringside VIP).